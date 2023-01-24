ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Clerk accused of ballot tampering pleads no contest to misconduct charge

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman who was a public official in a Flint-area community admitted Wednesday that she broke a seal on a ballot box to ensure that votes could not be recounted in her 2020 race, prosecutors said. Kathy Funk, 59, pleaded no contest to misconduct...

Comments / 0

Community Policy