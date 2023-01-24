GJPD and FBI investigating Grand Junction bank robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Grand Junction Police Department and FBI responded to a reported robbery on Monday, January 23, 2023.

The report came around 5:00 p.m. from the Bank of The San Juans located at 685 Horizon Drive.

According to the report, the suspect handed the bank teller a note insisting on money. The teller gave the suspect money, who proceeded to flee the bank in what is believed to be a blue passenger car. The direction of travel is unknown.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

This is an active GJPD and FBI investigation with assistance from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information is available at this time. Western slope now will update this story as new details become available.

