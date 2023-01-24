Read full article on original website
Related
beefmagazine.com
Scott identifies key farm bill issues
House Ag Committee Ranking Member David Scott, D-Ga., identified five key issues he plans to prioritize in the upcoming Farm Bill. They include expanding rural broadband, which Scott says should be funded through USDA to help bridge the digital divide between rural and urban America. According to him, USDA knows what works for rural communities better than other federal agencies and will provide more immediate solutions to rural communities that do not have adequate or affordable broadband access.
boatingindustry.com
Sail America presents 2023 Board of Directors
Sail America, the trade association for the U.S. sailing industry, welcomed four new member to its 2023 board of directors: Beth Oliver, Offshore Sailing School; Randall Carnahan, Hilb Group NE; Dan Krier, Marine Servicenter; and Parker Stair, Bonnier Corporation. All directors are elected through the association's standard election process. A...
boatingindustry.com
NMRA opens scholarship applications for Marine Trades program
The application period is now open for the 2023 National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) Marine Trades Scholarship program. The deadline for receipt of applications is April 1, 2023. Since 2008, NMRA has actively contributed to the future of the marine industry by offering scholarships to students pursuing education in the...
"Shooting for a Greener Future: How a Film and Television Tax Incentive with Sustainable Guidelines Can Benefit Florida"
As a leader in sustainable production practices in the film and television industry, I have spoken at universities such as Syracuse University, Grinnell College, and New York Institute of Technology, as well as serving as a National Speaker for The Green Festival Expo and other events. My background as an aerospace engineer and environmental engineer, as well as my experience on shows like the NBC drama "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," have given me a unique perspective on the importance of sustainable production practices in the industry.
Comments / 0