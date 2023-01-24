ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Alert: Portion of West Columbia Riverwalk closed due to flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of West Columbia issued a flood alert for portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk. The affected area, Moffatt Street Entrance, 100 Riverside Drive, to the West Columbia Amphitheater, is temporarily closed. Stay with ABC Columbia News for an update.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

USC students have mixed opinions of new Greene Street bridge

With the spring semester in full swing, the new Greene Street bridge has received a mixed response from USC students who started using it this month. Some students find the new bridge convenient, while others say it disrupts their original commute. The bridge had its grand opening on Dec. 7...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

MGC Long Run returns to Columbia on Feb. 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The MGC Long run is returning for its eighth year to Columbia on February 4. Proceeds will go towards the USO South Carolina to help military members stay connected to family throughout their service. MGC Long Run has generated almost $200,000 towards nonprofits since 2015, say...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington firefighters fighting a mobile home fire in Pelion

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters are still fighting an early morning fire at a single wide mobile home in Pelion. Authorities say they have a water shuttle operation to help extinguish the fire. Officials haven’t said if anyone is inside or if there are any injuries...
PELION, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11

Cupid’s Chase is a fun way for us to come together each year and raise awareness for our services. Columbia, South Carolina – On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Community Options will host its annual Cupid’s Chase 5k event in support of people with disabilities. The 5k will be held in three cities across South Carolina and will all begin at 10:00 am.
COLUMBIA, SC
AOL Corp

A new Frank’s Car Wash will open in this steadily growing Midlands area

The Midlands continues to be a hot spot for fans of clean cars. A new Frank’s Car Wash Express will open at 109 Main St. in Blythewood, just north of Blythewood High School’s football stadium, near St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The town of Blythewood listed the coming car wash in a new construction roundup in its recent monthly newsletter.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all

It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
IRMO, SC
WLTX.com

3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound

On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Fireflies to host annual job fair Feb. 18

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Columbia Fireflies is hosting a job fair at Segra Park on February 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The team is looking to fill 300 seasonal gameday positions for the 2023 baseball season. The Fireflies will be hiring positions in the following departments:. Ballpark Operations.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

3-vehicle accident leaves 1 person dead in South Carolina

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person has died following a three-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Barnwell County. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, a 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dos and Don’ts to follow during tax-filing season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The official tax-filing season kicked off this week and people filing their returns are already seeing significant changes this year!. Amanda Sansone has some Dos and Don’ts to make your filing experience as smooth as possible.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Lexington probationary cadet charged in off-duty collision

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have arrested a former Lexington County Sheriff’s Department probationary cadet after an off-duty collision that critically injured a 20 year-old male. Authorities charged 43 year-old Robert Barth Garofalo with Felony DUI following an incident that occurred on Jan. 15 after 9 p.m. Garofalo...
COLUMBIA, SC

