Cupid’s Chase is a fun way for us to come together each year and raise awareness for our services. Columbia, South Carolina – On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Community Options will host its annual Cupid’s Chase 5k event in support of people with disabilities. The 5k will be held in three cities across South Carolina and will all begin at 10:00 am.

