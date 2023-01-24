Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Insurance companies are trying to get people checks they’ve been waiting on. Walter Pilkons went to the event for help. He said, “we had 106 inches of water in the house, total loss of contents, but the house stood up, and that left us in this funny in-between area. Do we need to knock it down? Or not?”

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO