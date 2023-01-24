Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
Related
Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
Fort Myers Beach organizations will provide qualifying residents $500 online gift cards for Hurricane Ian recovering
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– As many people continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club and the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation teamed up to donate $500 eMastercards. According to Fort Myers Beach’s website, people can apply to receive the gift cards...
WINKNEWS.com
How a missing dog made its way to Fort Myers Beach, helping a man along the way
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-29:a44cac1cebf2485de86e4e8 Player Element ID: 6319314967112. What makes the 4-year-old puppy Gus so special? He was lost for nearly a week, away from his family through New Year’s weekend, until...
Suspect in crime spree attempts to allude arrest by jumping into canal
Wednesday, Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he jumped into a Cape Coral canal while attempting to flee from deputies.
Florida deputies return missing dog to owner after former nanny allegedly stole her
Lee County deputies reunited a dog with her owner Thursday after the owner's former nanny allegedly stole her.
Florida man challenges everyone to fight after bars close
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The line between night and morning was blurred Saturday in Cape Coral. Last call had come and gone, and the lingering crowd was beginning to disperse. Cape Coral Police watched the clock click past three in the morning, yet the street outside the establishments was still a frenzy of activity.
Officials establish insurance village in Fort Myers to assist hurricane victims
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Insurance companies are trying to get people checks they’ve been waiting on. Walter Pilkons went to the event for help. He said, “we had 106 inches of water in the house, total loss of contents, but the house stood up, and that left us in this funny in-between area. Do we need to knock it down? Or not?”
Drunk 81-year-old woman kicks officer in the groin at Cape Coral restaurant
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A drunk 81-year-old woman was sent to jail after she got aggressive at Fathoms Restaurant and Bar in Cape Coral. On Jan. 24, Clarella Potter must have thought nothing went right. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), Ms. Potter felt pugnacious, so, she tried to punch restaurant staff.
WINKNEWS.com
School shooting threat involving BB gun in Collier County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:a6b865a6c92f183461eef81c Player Element ID: 6319389857112. A loaded weapon at school, a shooting threat, and trespassing led to four arrests, all happening this week in Southwest Florida schools. Students at...
WINKNEWS.com
Crash kills 43-year-old Naples man in Collier County
A 43-year-old Naples man died Saturday morning from a crash in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Road 82 west of Church Road in Collier County, just before 7 a.m. A Dodge pickup truck with a trailer was driving east on SR-82 nearing Church...
Fox 4 video of boat removed from Rubicon Canal
Fox 4's photographer was on scene as crews removed a boat submerged in the water from the Rubicon Canal in Cape Coral
WINKNEWS.com
Owners of The Whale refuse to sell Fort Myers Beach property, will rebuild
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:b8b201ab5845b9bbf57f322a Player Element ID: 6319373552112. Many properties on Fort Myers Beach have been selling in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the owners of one classic spot, The Whale,...
Rat infestation in Cape Coral home causes damages to car
One Cape Coral woman is set on a warpath to get rid of the rodents that are intruding on her property. Genelle Bennett first heard scratching noises coming from her attic but then saw the physical evidence. Bennett’s car started showing her warning signs that something was wrong with her...
A 14-year-old is charged with a felony
Punta Gorda Police Department was notified by the North Port Police Department of a threat made against Charlotte High School.
Local artist began work on Naples Pier mural before hurricane, finished this month
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A local artist started painting a mural of the Naples Pier before Hurricane Ian for a celebration. The hurricane came, and he found himself consumed in working through the aftermath of the storm. The mural lay in wait to be completed: until this month. Scott Brown,...
Two adults and a child escape a residential fire in Cape Coral
This weekend official responded to a residential structure fire on the 2500 block of southwest 4th Pine Island. Local firefighters got the call just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.
2-year-old dies from burn injuries following LaBelle house fire
LABELLE, Fla. — A family of seven is looking for housing after a fire destroyed their LaBelle home. The incident happened Monday afternoon on Shawnee Avenue. Debbie Isom said she woke up and her surroundings looked like the inside of a “red furnace.”. She said she remembers hearing...
NBC2 Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.https://nbc-2.com
Comments / 0