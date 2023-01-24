Read full article on original website
Wilmington resident named to Lander University President’s List
Olivia Veidt, of Wilmington, has been named to the President’s List at Lander University for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. Founded in 1872, Lander University is a co-educational, state-assisted,...
Wayne Twp. Trustees hold re-organizational meeting
The Wayne Township Board of Trustees held its re-organizational meeting on Jan. 9. Kevin Bean will serve as president and Steve Kenney will serve as vice president. The other trustee is Bryan Floyd. The township meetings will be held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 8...
Kinder retires from highway department
Joe Kinder has retired from the Clinton County Engineer’s Highway Department after serving the citizens of Clinton County for 26 years and two months. Kinder joined the highway department in November of 1996 as a highway worker. He held this position until 2010, when he was promoted to road sign technician. Kinder has been managing the county road signs for the past 12 years.
CCSO inaugural recipient of Friend of the Clinton County Health District Award
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Health unanimously voted to name the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as the 2022 Friend of the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) Award. As the inaugural recipient, the CCSO was recognized for its outstanding dedication and support of the CCHD. Board...
Rock of ages
Jerry Goodbar recalls farming with his father right out of high school in 1962 when he noticed a rock stuck in the plow blades. He immediately noticed the granite was shaped like the State of Ohio with its squared-off western border with Indiana, the meandering Ohio River’s distinct demarcation and Lake Erie’s presence from Toledo to Conneaut.
Local students make President’s List at Miami University
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence. Mason Schwartz, of Wilmington, is earning a B.S. in Engineering in Chemical Engineering. Cory Webber, of Wilmington,...
Celebrating community champions
WILMINGTON — Community members of all areas, backgrounds, and ages received recognition for their contributions to Clinton County on Wednesday night. The C4 Awards Ceremony, presented by the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, was held at the Murphy Theatre. A total...
Leadership Clinton explores health & human services
2023 Leadership Clinton joined Clinton County’s Youth Collaborative on Jan. 19 for an exciting hands-on and informative day at Clinton Memorial Hospital. The class met Stephanie Butler, class of ‘22 and marketing director at Clinton Memorial Hospital’s beautiful Atrium entrance just near the gift shop (open to public). They were escorted to the café conference rooms where they were welcomed by Lance Beus, CEO of CMH, Leadership Clinton class of ‘19, and board member. The class then learned about the history of CMH and were able to enjoy several images of Hale Hospital, CMH, past and present employees. CMH was established in 1951 and has been providing quality care to the community for over 70 years.
Julie Preston is Republican Candidate for Chillicothe Mayor
While Mayor Luke Feeney is the Democratic incumbent mayor of Chillicothe, he now has a challenger. At-large council member Julie Preston was announced as the Republican candidate for mayor, in Thursday's annual dinner of the Republican Women of Ross County. After Monday's Chillicothe Council session, she said she is running...
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enqurier. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
Mobile Mammogram serves county residents
Clinton County Community Action Program, in partnership with the James Cancer Center, the Ohio State University, Wexner Center provided mammograms to 19 Clinton County residents recently. The Mobile Mammogram will return on March 29. To schedule an appointment, Clinton County residents can call 614-293-6924.
Emus still on the loose
Savannah Anderson said that she couldn’t believe it when she saw an emu last Saturday in her woods off Concord Road south of Hillsboro. “I was like, emu again?” she said, “and I just started laughing.”. Merritt Davis McLarren also reported having seen an emu on...
Former Chillicothe VA nurse indicted for healthcare fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Chillicothe V.A. employee faces federal prosecution for allegedly making nearly $1 million in fraudulent healthcare claims. Melissa Radune, a former registered nurse with the V.A. was indicted last week on charges of healthcare fraud. According to the indictment against Radune, from 2015 to 2021,...
Four Chaplains’ Sunday to be recognized
WILMINGTON — In commemoration of the dramatic sacrifice of four armed forces Chaplains during World War II, the American Legion will observe Religious Emphasis Week Feb. 5-11, and Four Chaplains’ Sunday, Feb. 5, Chaplain Bob Baker of Post #49 in Wilmington has announced. Legion officials and clergymen are...
GBK Final: Wilmington 60, New Richmond 27
WILMINGTON — Wilmington defeated New Richmond 60-27 Thursday night to give head coach Zach Williams the 100th varsity win of his WHS girls basketball coaching career. Wilmington is 8-11 overall, 3-6 in the SBAAC American Division. New Richmond drops to 3-16 overall, 0-9 in the Division. Katie Murphy scored...
Workforce Collaborative kicks off the new year
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Workforce Collaborative hosted its first meeting of the year on Thursday, Jan. 19. With almost 40 individuals present, representing schools, businesses, service providers, and community organizations, members reviewed accomplishments from 2022, established a new meeting structure for 2023, and discussed how their current efforts can continue to meet the needs of the local community.
Crews call for mutual aid as firefighters battle a fire in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the fire was at a residence in the 2300 block of Buchanan Road. Additional assistance was requested at the scene from fire departments in Ross County. The cause of the...
Former Chillicothe VA employee charged in nearly $1 million federal healthcare fraud case
A former employee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Chillicothe is facing federal healthcare fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus. Melissa Radune is accused of making fraudulent claims amounting to nearly $1 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned on one count of health care fraud...
EC boys win, girls fall to Western Brown at RZL
WILMINGTON — East Clinton was a bit off Wednesday but defeated Western Brown at Royal Z Lanes. The EC boys were 2252 to 2090 winners. The Astro girls were defeated 1950 to 1678. Leanna Wallace had a 295 series and Lilly Beers had a 292 series to lead East Clinton.
