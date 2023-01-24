Crews respond to deadly two vehicle accident in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Emergency responders were at the scene of a two vehicle crash on KY 425 in Henderson that happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A semi-truck is currently overturned on the side of the road, but officials say the driver was not injured. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a Central City man died at the scene and two other men were transported to an Indiana hospital.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said the accident is still under investigation, but they believe the passenger car traveled across the center line and into the path of the truck.

