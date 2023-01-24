ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Crews respond to deadly two vehicle accident in Henderson

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNGMo_0kPlUFNc00

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Emergency responders were at the scene of a two vehicle crash on KY 425 in Henderson that happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A semi-truck is currently overturned on the side of the road, but officials say the driver was not injured. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a Central City man died at the scene and two other men were transported to an Indiana hospital.

Higher ground found for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said the accident is still under investigation, but they believe the passenger car traveled across the center line and into the path of the truck.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Roseville man was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Reynolds Station. Alex Walter, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Henderson County crash

Authorities in Henderson County, Kentucky, have released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Tuesday. The Henderson County Coroner's Office says 52-year-old Trent Wolfe of Central City was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday's crash. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, in an...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say a car hit a pedestrian Wednesday. It happened around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Rd. in Reynolds Station. Deputies say 19-year-old Alex Walters, of Roseville, was walking down Hawesville Rd. when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Madisonville car crash sends 1 adult, juvenile to hospital

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Madisonville Police Department that happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. Police say the driver of the first vehicle was...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
REYNOLDS STATION, KY
wsonradio.com

Pedestrian struck by car; driver arrested on traffic charges

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking in the Ellis Park parking lot late Tuesday night. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a driver identified as Crystal Edmonds, 45, of Henderson was pulling out of a parking space and did not see John Greene, 79, of Evansville, as he was walking by the parking space at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Coroner called to crash near Pratt Paper plant in Henderson

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Henderson, Kentucky. Officials with the Henderson Fire Department said crews were responding to a crash near the new Pratt Paper plant, just off of KY-425. The fire department says that one vehicle reportedly overturned and caught on fire,...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Hancock County man dies after being hit by driver

We're learning new information about a fatal crash that happened in Ohio County, Kentucky on Wednesday night. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in an area of Hawesville Road near the Ohio County-Hancock County line. We're told a woman was driving on Hawesville...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash

Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV. Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299. Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle. For those who have any information,...
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Lane changes happening along US 41 in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Hopkins County to be aware of this weekend. Beginning on Saturday, crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be working on a turn lane on Highway 41. KYTC officials say the work will take place between North Hopkins High School...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been arrested in connection to a car fire that happened back in June of 2022. According to an affidavit, emergency crews were called to the Dollar General on South Boeke Road for a vehicle fire on June 15. Police say when they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic stop leads to Owensboro man’s arrest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing charges after police say they pulled him over for a traffic violation. According to a press release, that happened around 10:15 p.m. on East Byers Avenue and New Hartford Road. Officials with the Kentucky State Police say a trooper identified the...
OWENSBORO, KY
witzamfm.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Warrick County

Warrick Co.- The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office reports a vehicle and pedestrian accident. Just before 10:00 AM Tuesday, Deputies report responding to an accident at Lincoln Avenue and Brumley Road. Officials say a Honda CRV traveling west on Lincoln struck a pedestrian in the street. The driver of the...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Two people displaced after house fire in Sturgis

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials in Sturgis say they were called to a house fire Wednesday morning. It broke out around 9 a.m. in the 900 block of Markham Road. The Sturgis Fire Chief says there was heavy smoke coming from the back of the home when they arrived.
STURGIS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy