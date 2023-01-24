ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

1 year, 1 day in prison for lawyer in police car firebombing

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis appeared in federal court Thursday. He was also ordered to pay just over $30,000 to the New York Police Department for the destroyed vehicle. An attorney for Mattis declined to comment. Mattis and Urooj Rahman were arrested May 30, 2020, as demonstrations and protests raged over the killing of Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Rahman was sentenced in November to 15 months in prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nurses ratify contracts after strike at two NYC hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — Nurses who went on strike this month at two major New York City hospitals have ratified the contracts that were hammered out to end the walkout. Their union, called the New York State Nurses Association, said Tuesday that 98% of nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center voted in favor of the contracts. They include raises totaling 19% over three years, commitments to hire more nurses and new provisions to enforce promised staffing levels. Messages seeking comment were sent to the hospitals. Together, they employ over 7,000 union nurses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Town where child cancer rose blasts deal over polluted site

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A proposed settlement between New Jersey and the current owner of a notoriously polluted industrial site is drawing fire from residents of Toms River, where memories of children getting cancer at elevated rates are still a fresh source of pain. The state and Germany-based BASF reached an agreement for the company to restore natural resources polluted by the former Ciba-Geigy chemical plant. But many residents call it woefully insufficient given the history of toxic dumping at the site. Ciba-Geigy and BASF have paid more than $300 million cleaning up the site, an effort whose end is not yet known, and contaminated groundwater still sits beneath some residential neighborhoods.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

