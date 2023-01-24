Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Meet the 4 Finalists for Teacher of the Year at Miami-Dade Schools
Choosing a teacher of the year for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the nation’s fourth-largest school district, seems like an impossible task. After you meet the four finalists, it seems even more difficult because each of them is an outstanding educator. The winner will be announced on Jan. 31. Khristal...
wlrn.org
Broward school board to vote on superintendent's fate - again
Two months after she was fired for the first time, the fate of Superintendent Vickie Cartwright will be decided during Tuesday's Broward school board meeting — maybe this time once and for all. The board, made up now of seven elected members and two members appointed by Gov. Ron...
NBC Miami
Teachers Union Head Reacts to DeSantis' Proposal to Restrict Union Activity
The head of Miami-Dade's teachers' union reacted Tuesday to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' education proposal that includes restricting union activity. DeSantis took on teacher unions across the state as part of his education agenda that he spelled out in Jacksonville Monday. He emphasized more transparency is needed when it comes to the state’s teacher unions.
Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
miamitimesonline.com
Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message
The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis blames skyrocketing Florida housing costs on people fleeing ‘Faucivilles’
Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing the high cost of housing in Florida, suggesting that Dr. Anthony Fauci is partly to blame. During a news conference in Miami Thursday, the Florida Governor namechecked so-called “Faucivilles” as a contributing factor to skyrocketing rents, while expressing optimism that new construction would help mitigate current issues.
wlrn.org
State officials told universities to report their diversity spending. Here's how FIU, FAU responded
A social justice summit. Pride Week event programming. Diversity training for on-campus counseling staff. These are some of the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that are being offered at South Florida’s public universities, according to public records. The DEI-related programming also includes efforts to foster inclusivity and equity...
South Florida Democrat Wants Changes To Florida's Red Flag Law
Senator Lori Berman of Palm Beach County is filing a bill in Tallahassee that would make it to where police are no longer the only ones who can go before a judge to have someone's guns taken.
CBS4 Exclusive: Longtime Homestead Police chief on resolution to honor him
HOMESTEAD - Longtime Homestead Police Chief Alexander E. Rolle Jr. is speaking out about a resolution before the City Council to honor him by naming the police station after him.Homestead City Councilman Larry Roth has proposed a resolution to be voted on Wednesday at City Hall to add Rolle's name to the outside of the station which would become known as the "Alexander E. Rolle, Jr. Homestead Police station."Roth said he expected the council to pass the resolution in a 7-0 vote and called the Chief "an amazing man."The resolution says Rolle "served as a compassionate and caring leader and...
islandernews.com
No more voting by mail in Florida
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
West Palm-area nursing school one of three targeted in fake diploma fraud probe
MIAMI — A now-shuttered nursing school in suburban West Palm Beach is one of three involved in a scam to create an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses, federal officials in Miami said Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people in the scheme, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses. Each defendant faces up to...
2 charged with vandalizing Florida anti-abortion health facilities
A Florida man and woman accused of vandalizing several anti-abortion reproductive health services facilities are facing federal charges.
NBC Miami
2 Charged With Vandalizing Anti-Abortion Health Facilities in Hialeah, Hollywood
A Florida man and woman accused of vandalizing several anti-abortion reproductive health services facilities are facing federal charges. A federal grand jury in Tampa returned an indictment last week accusing 27-year-old Caleb Freestone and 23-year-old Amber Smith-Stewart of spray-painting threatening messages last summer at facilities in Hollywood, Winter Haven and Hialeah.
Miami-Dade Police involved shooting under investigation
MIAMI -- Miami-Dade crime scene vehicles rolled into the Walden Pond Apartments in Miami Gardens Tuesday night, after police say a 15-year veteran of the force shot a man. According to police, officers were working an ongoing fraud investigation around 4 p.m. when they saw a transaction between two men and confronted them."At some point during the contact with the individuals, a struggle ensued. At that point during the struggle, one of the subject's hoodie came off, the hooded shirt came off and revealed a firearm in the waistband of the individual," said Chris Thomas, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police...
NBC Miami
2 High Schoolers Dead After Car Goes Into Canal in Sunrise
The bodies of two high schoolers were recovered after their car became submerged in a canal in Sunrise Wednesday evening, officials said. The incident happened in the 7700 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, at a canal behind the parking lot behind the Jersey College School of Nursing. Sunrise Fire...
Miami's Mayor Un(block)chained
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. On May 7, 2021, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was on a three-way video call with Sam Bankman-Fried, then-chairman of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and Dan Roberts, editor-in-chief of Decrypt, an online news outlet covering digital currencies and blockchain technology.
4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend, leading to four arrests.
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Miami, Fla. - The fast-growing Miami Metro has a population of nearly 6.2 million people. In addition to retirees moving to the region, one of the area's biggest draws is economic opportunities, i.e., jobs.
wild941.com
Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates
The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
NBC Miami
Alleged ‘Pillowcase Rapist' Found Guilty in 1983 Case in Miami-Dade
A suspected serial rapist who police say terrorized South Florida for years in the early 1980s has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman nearly 40 years ago. Jurors returned a guilty verdict Wednesday for Robert Koehler on charges including kidnapping, sexual battery and burglary with a deadly weapon.
Comments / 0