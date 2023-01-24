Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Chief: Officers’ actions in Tyre Nichols’ arrest ‘inhumane’
MEMPHIS, Tenn.. (AP) — The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane” and made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released. Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said in a video statement released late Wednesday that “this is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual.” Five Black officers were fired last week, but Davis said other officers are still being investigated. State and federal investigations continue to determine what contributed to Nichols’ death three days after his Jan. 7 arrest. The Shelby County prosecutor says he’ll provide an update Thursday afternoon.
Authorities prepare for possible protests ahead of Nichols arrest video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Measures are being taken ahead of any potential protests after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with Tyre Nichols’ death. The city of Memphis is on edge one day before footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest is expected to be released. While some are in fear, others have been waiting in […]
Past excessive force complaints involving Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have been digging into use of excessive force by officers for the past several years to help find solutions. It’s an issue that has come to the forefront again recently following the death of Tyre Nichols after a Memphis Police traffic stop turned violent. The latest data we found shows […]
Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
UPDATE: Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were released on bond Thursday, according to online records. Read more. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County […]
Video of Tyre Nichols interaction to be released Friday after officers charged
A video showing the police interaction that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis will become public Friday sometime after 6 p.m.
Man shot in Frayser, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Frayser Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard before 2:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say officers have a woman detained at the scene. No further information […]
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
actionnews5.com
Man sentenced to 15 years for shooting an FBI task force officer in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was sentenced to 15 years for aggravated assault of a federal officer. According to the Department of Justice, Cody Dimmett, 29, shot at a federal officer on May 25, 2021. United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Dimmett on January 20 to 183...
FOX13 Investigates: Shelby Co. law enforcement not using key tool in solving interstate shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate shootings are one of Memphis’ ugliest and most visible crime problems, and FOX13 Investigates has been digging into the issue for more than a year. However, a key tool that works in other cities is not being used here. Sharon Ward hopes and prays...
2 MFD personnel relieved from duty after Tyre Nichols’ death, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two personnel with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) were relieved from their duties in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, the department said Monday. The unnamed personnel were “involved in the initial patient care” of Nichols, who died Jan. 10, three days after “confrontations” with Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers, officials said.
Two more men wanted for deadly Z Market shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two more people wanted in connection to gunfire that left a man dead at a Parkway Village grocery store. Landon Quinton, 23, has already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in connection to a robbery and shooting that left a man dead on January 22.
Man dies, woman hospitalized after shooting in Southeast Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died and a woman was critically injured after a shooting over the weekend, police said Wednesday. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a shooting on Maple Leaf Cove near Winchester and Clarke roads. Police said...
Memphis Firefighters Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Traffic Stop Removed From Job As Investigation Widens
Memphis firefighters were "relieved of duty" amid a widening investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop resulted in brutal police violence. The post Memphis Firefighters Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Traffic Stop Removed From Job As Investigation Widens appeared first on NewsOne.
Man critically injured, woman detained after shooting in Frayser, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Frayser, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Frayser Boulevard and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken...
Attorneys: Autopsy shows Tyre Nichols suffered ‘extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An independent autopsy indicated that Tyre Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating”, according to attorneys representing his family. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after he was involved in a traffic stop that left him critically injured three days earlier. Five Memphis police officers involved in his arrest were […]
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage
After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
Tyre Nichols Funeral Plans Revealed As Memphis Cops Avoid Criminal Charges
Tyre Nichols' funeral plans were announced as the Memphis police officers involved in the traffic stop that led to his death avoid charges. The post Tyre Nichols Funeral Plans Revealed As Memphis Cops Avoid Criminal Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Man steals $1,500 worth of comforters from Bed Bath & Beyond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is looking for a man who stole several comforters from a Bed Bath & Beyond in East Memphis. According to reports, on January 17 at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting call in the 800 block of South White Station Road. Officers were told that an unknown male came […]
MPD searching for answers after man shot in northeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is investigating after they said a man was shot Tuesday morning in northeast Memphis. Memphis Police officers were called to the 7500 block of Burnstown Lane east of Appling Rd. about 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2023. They said they found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Social media posts worrying Memphians of robbers posing as MLGW electricians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Social media posts are circulating online of MLGW customers saying they witnessed people pose as electricians and employees of water companies then robbing them. Some of the posts even go as far as saying they’ve witnessed people being robbed at gunpoint. Gale Jones Carson, MLGW’s...
