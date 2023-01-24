Read full article on original website
Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team
The Las Vegas Raiders are viewed as one of the most likely landing spots if Tom Brady continues playing. Raiders great Tim Brown would prefer the G.O.A.T. quarterback not suit up in black-and-silver. Speaking on the Maggie & Perloff show on CBS Sports Radio and SiriusXM Wednesday, the Hall of Fame wide receiver said Las Read more... The post Raiders legend doesn’t want Tom Brady on team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New, huge Jimmy Garoppolo update revealed
Don’t expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be ready for the NFC Championship Game. While the San Francisco 49ers quarterback returned to practice in a walking boot earlier this week, he’s not nearly ready enough to go yet. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media and provided a new update on the injured quarterback. NFL Network Read more... The post New, huge Jimmy Garoppolo update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest from Commanders
When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on injured ankle: 'People will see where I'm at on Sunday'
Patrick Mahomes' participation in Wednesday's practice made headlines. It also gave him a bit of confidence in his injured ankle entering Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes told reporters on Thursday he had a surprisingly positive experience in Wednesday's session, providing positive momentum prior to Thursday's practice.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team
Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
Former Vikings DC Won’t Return to Cowboys in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the NFC Championship-bound San Francisco 49ers in last weekend’s Divisional Round showdown, 19-12, and head coach Mike McCarthy is evidently making some changes. McCarthy, who is sometimes the butt of jokes via game management, couldn’t end Dallas’ 27-year conference championship appearance drought and apparently...
Deion Sanders confirms former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer joining staff at Colorado
Sanders did not say what role Zimmer would have on staff. Sanders has already hired former Alabama co-DC Charles Kelly as his defensive coordinator, so it appears Zimmer won’t be running Colorado’s defense. “Coach Zimmer’s coming too, by the way. So another two head coaches [Willie Taggart],” Sanders...
Jets requested permission to interview Bills coach Joe Brady
Where there was smoke there evidently was fire relating to Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. According to a report on Jan. 14, there was reportedly a level of interest in Brady from the New York Jets. At that time, an update stated that the Jets were “doing their homework” on Brady regarding their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Jalen Hurts MVP? Nick Sirianni snubbed? Eagles, Giants, Jets NFL Honors award nominees
The finalists for the Associated Press’ 2022 NFL awards have been released. And there are some familiar faces. The New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles are all well-represented. Here are the nominees close to home:. Offensive Rookie of the Year:. Garret Wilson, New York Jets. Brock...
ESPN Computer Predicts AFC, NFC Championship Game Winners
We're only 72 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the game have been pouring in like crazy. But what do the ESPN computer models think about the AFC and NFC Championship Games? The NFC Championship Game pits the San Francisco 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against ...
49ers' Brock Purdy receives praise for keeping his faith in the picture ahead of NFC title
San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy is on the brink of making history but has kept things in perspective as he seeks a Super Bowl ring.
Look: 'The Bachelor' Alum Is Engaged To An NFL Player
Hannah Ann Sluss has officially received the final rose. The Bachelor alum was spotted at a Cabo airport this week sporting an engagement ring. She eventually announced her engagement to Colts running back Jake Funk on social media. Sluss and Funk have been linked together for ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals New Super Bowl Prediction Before Conference Title Games
During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe revealed his picks for both conference title games. Despite how much love Sharpe has for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, he expects the Bengals to leave Arrowhead Stadium with a win on Sunday night. "As much as I ...
How the 49ers fared in their last 5 NFC Championship games
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 49ers are headed to their second straight NFC Championship and third in four years. San Francisco travels to Philadelphia on Sunday to take on the Eagles — the winner punching their ticket to Super Bowl LVII. Dating back to 2010, the 49ers have made the conference title game an NFC-best […]
Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday shared what he thinks is one of the keys to making a deep playoff run in the NFL, and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons appears to agree with the theory. At his season-ending press conference, Beane was asked about the Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver corps and whether... The post Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Championship Sunday unit ranking: Top offense? Most imposing defense? Plus, 5 draft steals to watch
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. Five of the most unanticipated participants in Championship Sunday. But first, a look at how the final four teams stack up against each other, on each...
Achilles' ankle? How Patrick Mahomes' injury could factor into Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game
Patrick Mahomes has been pretty much unstoppable since taking over as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018. The outlier of outliers, Mahomes generated +694.0 expected points added (EPA) on his dropbacks over the past five seasons, more than double the next-closest player. When it comes to quarterback tiers, there is Mahomes ... and then there is everyone else. In head-to-head matchups with the merely elite quarterbacks in the next rung down, he has notched a victory against almost every one of them. Tom Brady. Josh Allen. Justin Herbert. Lamar Jackson. Trevor Lawrence. Dak Prescott. But there is one glaring omission from that list.
