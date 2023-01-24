ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Noozhawk

Highway 1 Rock Scaling Work to Cause Detour Near Lompoc, Jan. 26

A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 near Lompoc will result in a detour for travelers on Thursday, Jan. 26. There will be a hard closure of southbound Hwy. 1/North 12th Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy. 1 in Lompoc, 9-11 a.m. Travelers will not be...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt

The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
ORCUTT, CA
calcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Motorist Killed in Collision with Box Truck in Santa Maria

A 21-year-old man was killed Monday evening in a collision with a box truck on West Main Street in Santa Maria, according to Santa Maria police. Sgt. Jesus Valle said emergency personnel were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to West Main Street and Kathleen Court, a block west of North Blosser Road.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

News In Brief: Week of January 26, 2023

The chief financial officer for the city of Oxnard is leaving her position after less than two years on the job. City officials said Betsy George announced her “retirement from the public sector” in a news release but gave no further details about her decision to leave the city effective Jan. 19.
OXNARD, CA

