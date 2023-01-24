Read full article on original website
Popular Orcutt bakery struggling to reopen after suffering extensive flood damage
Noozhawk
Captain’s Log: County Turns Goleta Bay Into a Lifeless Dump
Santa Barbara County has options for where to dump excess mud and debris after major rains, yet they choose Goleta Bay apparently because it seems to be the easiest to get dump trucks and bulldozers into and out of. In doing so, they turn a thriving ecosystem into a wasteland,...
Noozhawk
Highway 1 Rock Scaling Work to Cause Detour Near Lompoc, Jan. 26
A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 near Lompoc will result in a detour for travelers on Thursday, Jan. 26. There will be a hard closure of southbound Hwy. 1/North 12th Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy. 1 in Lompoc, 9-11 a.m. Travelers will not be...
Portion of Hwy 1 near Lompoc to close Thursday morning
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt
The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
"Hope Village" to bring 94 temporary housing units to Santa Maria
In the coming months, dozens of our region's unsheltered population could soon be moving in to the vacant lot off Betteravia Road and Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
Storm closes access to Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve
There may be a break in the rain for a bit, but the storms earlier this month are still having a major effect on many people and places across the Central Coast.
kclu.org
January 9 storm hits many Tri-Counties hiking trails hard, with some closed due to heavy damage
We’re in a four wheel drive truck driving up a battered dirt road in the foothills above Ventura. The hills are lush after the recent rainfall. We’re in the Harmon Canyon Preserve. The 2100 acre preserve north of Ventura is normally busy on a sunny day like this...
Santa Barbara County saw $150 million in storm damages — but there’s a ‘silver lining’
Debris removal will cost the Central Coast county an estimated $83 million.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
Lane closures lifted on northbound Highway 101 in Montecito
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans lifted the number two northbound Highway 101 lane closure from San Ysidro to Carrillo, which earlier caused bumper-to-bumper traffic in and around the area. The post Lane closures lifted on northbound Highway 101 in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Deputies arrest a band of four Central Coast thieves
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four suspects Tuesday morning on a variety of charges related to theft of mail and catalytic converters. Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo. The vehicle left the area by the time deputies arrived.
Santa Maria Police investigating a Jan. 23 fatal traffic collision on Main Street
Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo
Officers arrested four Central Coast residents for theft of catalytic converters, mail, packages, power tools and burglary tools according to the SLO County Sheriff's Office. The post Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Volunteers Working to Rebuild Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara After Flood Damage
About two weeks after the major storm that caused flooding and damage across Santa Barbara County, dozens of volunteers are making progress repairing the Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara building, where parts of the church were left under water from flooding. While work is being done to restore the building, the...
Noozhawk
Motorist Killed in Collision with Box Truck in Santa Maria
A 21-year-old man was killed Monday evening in a collision with a box truck on West Main Street in Santa Maria, according to Santa Maria police. Sgt. Jesus Valle said emergency personnel were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to West Main Street and Kathleen Court, a block west of North Blosser Road.
Noozhawk
Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
Ventura County Reporter
News In Brief: Week of January 26, 2023
The chief financial officer for the city of Oxnard is leaving her position after less than two years on the job. City officials said Betsy George announced her “retirement from the public sector” in a news release but gave no further details about her decision to leave the city effective Jan. 19.
One person dead after major traffic collision in Santa Maria
kclu.org
Stuntmen? No. It's a Caltrans crew set to rappel down a Central Coast mountainside
It’s going to look like a scene out of an action movie on a Central Coast highway later this week, with a team of people rappelling down a mountainside. But, they are actually a Caltrans crew working to dislodge rocks and debris which might fall onto Highway 1 during the next storm.
