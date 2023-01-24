Read full article on original website
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State HC, sounds off on B1G officiating: 'I'm done sending in clips'
Micah Shrewsberry was not happy with his team’s performance Tuesday night against Rutgers. Put simply, it was probably Penn State’s worst offensive effort of the year. The Nittany Lions fell 65-45, leading Shrewsberry to say Rutgers played “grown man basketball” while Penn State played “soft.”
Michigan updates injury status for Jett Howard ahead of Purdue game
Michigan gave an update on injured star Jett Howard ahead of its matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Howard suffered an ankle injury in Michigan’s win over Minnesota on Sunday. X-rays were negative, but Howard’s status going forward remains unknown. On Wednesday morning, a Michigan spokesman told...
Matt Painter speaks about the message he sends to his players with the No. 1 ranking
Matt Painter tries to keep his focus no matter what’s going on with Purdue basketball. In this case, the Boilermakers are No. 1 this week in the Associated Press Top 25. But Painter shared on Sirius that his approach and message stay the same no matter where the Boilermakers are ranked.
Matt Rhule fires shot at Deion Sanders following first team meeting at Nebraska: 'I don't let cameras in'
Matt Rhule took time to address his core values and initial start at Nebraska in a recent interview. He also fired off a shot at Deion Sanders and Coach Prime’s start to his tenure in Colorado. During an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Rhule discussed having his first...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
“Rip to the legend Curry” Blazers’ PG Damian Lillard shocked Stephen Curry fans with death news of Warriors’ star
Any death news in the sports industry always causes a stir among fans, no matter how unwell or old the person is. Recently, Portland Trailblazers point guard, Sam Jones shared the similar heartbreaking news that shattered the media even more than we expected. A couple of days ago, the PG...
SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season
I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
Nebraska beats out several top programs for highly-recruited WR in class of 2023
Nebraska won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskers added a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell in the class of 2023. Bell also had offers from programs like Alabama, Ole Miss Georgia, Purdue and Kentucky. He’s a former Michigan State commit as well. Bell ranks...
Big Ten lands 4 players on Naismith's Defensive Player of the Year watch list
The Big Ten was well represented on the watch list released for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Northwestern guard Chase Audige, Purdue center Zach Edey, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell made the list of 15 players that was announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Thursday. The watch list will shrink to 10 national semifinalists on Feb. 28 and 4 finalists on March 14. The winner will be announced on April 2.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement
NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
Luke Altmyer, new Illinois QB, opens up about why he chose the Illini
Luke Altmyer met with the Illinois media on Thursday as the Ole Miss transfer looks to continue his transition this spring as a new quarterback in the Big Ten. Altmyer said he walks through the doors each day for his teammates, and said he believes he can do whatever’s asked of him.
Women's gymnastics
- Share of NIL compensation: 0.6% - Share of NIL activities: 1.3% Rachel Baumann, a senior at the University of Georgia, was part of a historic NIL deal in August. The Atlanta Braves became the first Major League Baseball team to partner with student-athletes when the team signed Baumann and Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates. The Braves ran an Instagram contest before penning Baumann and Yates, requiring that eligible student-athletes be Braves fans, play for a college in "Braves Country," and be active on social media. You may also like: 50 Black athletes who transformed American sports
Natasha Cloud and Evina Westbrook to play in Athletes Unlimited
A year ago, Natasha Cloud regained her love for basketball when playing with the upstart Athletes Unlimited basketball league. Now, she is suiting up once again for the second season and will have Washington Mystics' teammate Evina Westbrook joining her. The two Mystics were announced as a part of the...
Kenosha Small Fry holding basketball tryouts Sunday
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. With a long history of success and good sportsmanship, Kenosha Small Fry Basketball is searching for its newest collection...
Ohio State reports record athletic revenue for 2022 fiscal year
Ohio State athletics had a record-setting fiscal year, a new report has revealed. OSU brought in $251.6 million during the 2022 fiscal year (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022), it announced Thursday on the school’s official website. The 2021 fiscal year was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,...
The B1G 10: NFL? NCAA? Jim Harbaugh's offseason is never boring
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. Among the many wonderfully syrupy sayings of Mack Brown, none is more telling than the one his mentor, Darrell Royal, told him early during his wildly successful tenure at Texas. The higher you climb the ladder,...
Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released
LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
