ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway

JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
JUPITER, FL
wqcs.org

IRSC’s Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex Named Best in Florida

Fort Pierce - Thursday January 23, 2023: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex was distinguished as the Best in Florida during the 2022 Fire Service Awards, held in the Senate Chamber at the Florida Capitol on December 13, 2022. The award program recognized Florida’s firefighting community for its outstanding accomplishments in the fire service industry.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents

FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Wellington Regional Medical Center announce Lori Sanchez, RN, as the new Director of 3 East and 3 West

January 24, 2023 – Wellington Regional Medical Center – We’re proud to announce Lori Sanchez, RN, as our new Director of 3 East and 3 West. A registered nurse for the last ten years, Lori’s primary focus has been nursing leadership, leading teams and departments such as Medical/Surgical, Telemetry, and Progressive Care. She has been part of many hospital committees in her former facility, including the wound care and falls committee and the hospital’s shared governance.
WELLINGTON, FL
wqcs.org

Florida Energy Workforce Consortium Meets at IRSC

Fort Pierce - Tuesday January 24, 2023: Representatives of energy companies from across Florida gathered at Indian River State College (IRSC) on Thursday, January 19, to discuss, among other things, ways the industry can partner with educators to empower students with ready skills for their workforce needs. The meeting, held...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors

Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in diploma scheme

Twenty-five people have been charged in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses at three now-closed schools, including the Palm Beach School of Nursing, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. Defendants sold fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based nursing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Low-Cost Dental Services Available at Indian River State College

Fort Pierce - Tuesday January 24, 2023: The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends regular dental cleanings every six months, and recommends X-rays once a year. In addition to preventing cavities, regular cleanings and exams can prevent gum diseases and other serious ailments. But for those without insurance, maintaining dental health can be an expensive proposition, especially for students, veterans and the elderly. The average cost of a cleaning is around $125 and a full set of X-rays can cost more than $400.

Comments / 0

Community Policy