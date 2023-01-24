Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
PSL: Two New Resources to Help Residents Track Their Solid Waste Pickup Days
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday January 25, 2023: To help remind residents of their monthly pickup day for bulk waste, the City of Port St. Lucie is distributing a free magnet and encouraging residents to add their waste pickup days to their mobile device calendar. Residents are invited to come...
WPBF News 25
Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway
JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
wqcs.org
Construction on Fort Pierce North Causeway Bridge Replacement May Begin in May
Fort Pierce - Thursday January 26, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce on its Facebook page has posted an advisory stating that "anticipated construction" on the North Causeway Bridge Replacement Project "is set to begin around May 2023." A public meeting will be held and provide a project update closer...
wqcs.org
IRSC’s Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex Named Best in Florida
Fort Pierce - Thursday January 23, 2023: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex was distinguished as the Best in Florida during the 2022 Fire Service Awards, held in the Senate Chamber at the Florida Capitol on December 13, 2022. The award program recognized Florida’s firefighting community for its outstanding accomplishments in the fire service industry.
Fort Pierce city leaders won't let tragedy stop positive momentum
City leaders in Fort Pierce are focusing on transformative projects and continuing to make the city safer following a mass shooting.
WPBF News 25
New study finds Port St. Lucie has second highest rate of homeownership in country
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A new study ranks Port St. Lucie number two for most homeowners for a city with at least 100,000 people. Manager of LAER Realty Partners John Slivon has been selling property in St. Lucie County since 2005. He says the trend of high homeownership in the city actually dates back to over 60 years ago.
Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents
FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Wellington Regional Medical Center announce Lori Sanchez, RN, as the new Director of 3 East and 3 West
January 24, 2023 – Wellington Regional Medical Center – We’re proud to announce Lori Sanchez, RN, as our new Director of 3 East and 3 West. A registered nurse for the last ten years, Lori’s primary focus has been nursing leadership, leading teams and departments such as Medical/Surgical, Telemetry, and Progressive Care. She has been part of many hospital committees in her former facility, including the wound care and falls committee and the hospital’s shared governance.
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore girl lives in automotive as a result of she will’t afford to purchase, lease
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Both first-time home buyers and renters are hoping the housing market starts to cool down in 2023. “I feel like we’re being kicked under the rug,” Diane Thomas told WPTV. Thomas has been living in his car for six months. “This is...
wqcs.org
Brightline: 110 MPH Train Testing Resumes in Martin and St. Lucie Counties
Treasure Coast - Wednesday January 25, 2023: On Wednesday January 25 Brightline will resume maximum speed testing of 110 mph along an 11-mile stretch of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties. The testing will last through Saturday January 28. Flaggers and law enforcement officers will be present at the...
wqcs.org
Florida Energy Workforce Consortium Meets at IRSC
Fort Pierce - Tuesday January 24, 2023: Representatives of energy companies from across Florida gathered at Indian River State College (IRSC) on Thursday, January 19, to discuss, among other things, ways the industry can partner with educators to empower students with ready skills for their workforce needs. The meeting, held...
wqcs.org
SFWMD: S-135 Boat Lock in Martin County Temporarily Closed Next Week for Routine Inspections
South Florida - Thursday January 26, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District has announced that the S-135 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee at the J&S Fish Camp in Martin County will be temporarily closed to navigation next week. The lock will be undergoing a routine inspection on Wednesday, February...
Frustration mounts as traffic delays grow on Northlake Boulevard
Traffic backs up every day along Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens while city and county leaders look for solutions.
wqcs.org
Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors
Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
wflx.com
Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in diploma scheme
Twenty-five people have been charged in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses at three now-closed schools, including the Palm Beach School of Nursing, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. Defendants sold fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based nursing...
wqcs.org
Low-Cost Dental Services Available at Indian River State College
Fort Pierce - Tuesday January 24, 2023: The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends regular dental cleanings every six months, and recommends X-rays once a year. In addition to preventing cavities, regular cleanings and exams can prevent gum diseases and other serious ailments. But for those without insurance, maintaining dental health can be an expensive proposition, especially for students, veterans and the elderly. The average cost of a cleaning is around $125 and a full set of X-rays can cost more than $400.
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
South Florida Democrat Wants Changes To Florida's Red Flag Law
Senator Lori Berman of Palm Beach County is filing a bill in Tallahassee that would make it to where police are no longer the only ones who can go before a judge to have someone's guns taken.
WPBF News 25
Martin County Sheriff's Office demands private juvenile treatment center pay for costly operations
TEQUESTA, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's office says they have responded to the Sandy Pines juvenile facility nearly 300 times in the last 18 months. This time, it took 27 deputies out of a busy weekend rotation. Now, the chief deputy says it's time the facility pays the bill.
Northlake Boulevard crash creates mess for drivers, raises traffic concerns
Traffic was diverted for hours Thursday morning after a serious two-vehicle crash on Northlake Boulevard at Bay Hill Drive near Palm Beach Gardens.
