Fort Pierce - Tuesday January 24, 2023: The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends regular dental cleanings every six months, and recommends X-rays once a year. In addition to preventing cavities, regular cleanings and exams can prevent gum diseases and other serious ailments. But for those without insurance, maintaining dental health can be an expensive proposition, especially for students, veterans and the elderly. The average cost of a cleaning is around $125 and a full set of X-rays can cost more than $400.

2 DAYS AGO