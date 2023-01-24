See the photos: ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ is coming to downtown Jacksonville in February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Big Bounce America, an inflatable event deemed the “World’s Largest Bounce House” by Guinness, is coming back to Jacksonville’s Riverfront Plaza in February.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

From Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19, kids and adults will get a chance to experience:

16,000 square foot bounce house filled with slides, ball pits, basketball hoops, climbing towers, and a center stage for games, competition and music

Sports Slam - a brand new customized sports arena

The Giant - a 900+ ft. long obstacle course

airSPACE - a space-themed wonderland

Big Bounce America brought its 2022 tour to Jacksonville last year.

Tickets start at $22. To purchase a ticket, click here.

PHOTO GALLERY: Get a sneak peek at the bounce house event coming to downtown Jacksonville

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group