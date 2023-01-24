The 18th ranked Iowa State women are on the road Wednesday night in Big 12 play to take on TCU. The Cyclones are 5-2 in the league race while the Horned Frogs are 0-7. “They have a lot of new kids”, said Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly. “Unfortunately for them one of the things that has happened is our league got really old and they went the other way. That is just the nature of our league.”

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO