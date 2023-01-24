ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

Radio Iowa

No. 18 Iowa State women visit TCU

The 18th ranked Iowa State women are on the road Wednesday night in Big 12 play to take on TCU. The Cyclones are 5-2 in the league race while the Horned Frogs are 0-7. “They have a lot of new kids”, said Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly. “Unfortunately for them one of the things that has happened is our league got really old and they went the other way. That is just the nature of our league.”
AMES, IA
Radio Iowa

No. 12 Iowa State hosts No. 5 Kansas State

Iowa State takes on college basketball’s biggest surprise on tonight when the 12th ranked Cyclones host number five Kansas State. Picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason poll, the Wildcats are 17-2 overall and lead the Big 12 with a 6-1 mark. The combination of Keyantae Johnson and Markquis Nowell combine for more than 35 points per game for K-State and Nowell averages more than eight assists per contest.
AMES, IA
Radio Iowa

Governor to speak with victim of Monday’s shooting in Des Moines

Iowa’s governor says she hopes to speak soon with the leader of a Des Moines youth program who’s in serious condition after a shooting at the facility. Des Moines Police have identified the two students who were killed yesterday. In 2017, Governor Reynolds was in an anti-crime video...
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

One person charged in fatal shooting at Des Moines youth program

Des Moines police say an 18-year-old is charged in the shooting deaths Monday of two teens at an alternative education program. Preston Walls of Des Moines faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a shooting that took place at the non-profit Starts Right Here. Police say two male Des Moines students, ages 16 and 18, were killed. Their names have not been released.
DES MOINES, IA

