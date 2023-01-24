ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lowellsfirstlook.com

Oral History Project: William Johnson

Beginning in 2007, a joint project with Grand Valley State University’s Veteran’s Oral History Project began as a means to preserve history through recorded interviews with local residents. This included local high school students conducting the interviews. These recordings have been saved as digital archives by the Lowell Area Historical Museum, which began recording their own interviews in 2019.
LOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy