tinyhousetalk.com
This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!
Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
Woman ruins brand new dining room chair on day 2 of owning it, still has dinette set over 50 years later
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Buying new furniture of any kind is an exciting event. In the 70s my newlywed parents went out to purchase a dinette set for six. My mother was so excited. The set that caught her eye had leather on the backrest and leather on the seats. The leather was red.
mansionglobal.com
Parking Is Not a Problem at This $25 Million Home Built for a Car Collector
Built for an automotive enthusiast, an Arizona home asking $25 million has a show garage and parking for over 30 cars. The roughly 5-acre property in Paradise Valley is the brainchild of the late car collector Phillips W. Smith, according to listing agent Joan Levinson of Realty One Group. Mr....
Five-bed thatched cottage with ceiling beams reclaimed from a shipwreck goes on sale for £1.1million
Upper Porthkerry Farm was granted Grade II-listed status in 2004 because it 'retained its character and its thatched roof.'
One room, three ways: How 3 distinct looks completely transformed these kitchen remodels
A survey by OnePoll and Bosch Home Appliances determined that adults in the U.S. spend an average of 67 minutes per day in their kitchens — that's more than 400 hours per year. It makes sense, then, that kitchen renovations are the most popular home remodeling project. And as...
yankodesign.com
This all-black glass home was designed to wrap around an apple tree
St.Donat is a rural area near Montreal that is often frequented as a popular getaway destination for the weekends. Montreal-based studio ACDF Architecture designed a low-slung contemporary home that was designed to wrap around an apple tree and provides views of it throughout the living space. The beautiful home features an all-black exterior and was built to create and enhance a deeper connection with nature.
Woman Renovates Her Entire Dining Room For Under $165
The “oops” paint she used came out beautifully.
