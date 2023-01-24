ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

MySanAntonio

Amalgamated Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $24.8 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $82.8 million in the period....
MySanAntonio

Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Wednesday reported net income of $151 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Hyderabad, India-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $818 million in the period. _____. This...
Benzinga

Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
MySanAntonio

STMicroelectronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GENEVA (AP) _ STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.25 billion. On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had net income of $1.32. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
MySanAntonio

Axis Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $48.5 million. The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.95 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three...
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
NASDAQ

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.82%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Equity Bancshares (EQBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.23%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.29%. A...
investing.com

Hess tops Wall St profit estimates, signals dividend increase

(Reuters) -U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on better-than-expected production in Guyana, allowing it to consider a dividend increase this quarter. The tiny South American country, one of the fastest growing oil nations, is flooding Hess with revenue from...
Benzinga

JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Maintains Focus On Cost Control

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU reported fourth-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the consensus of $2.41 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.20. Operating expenses increased 21.5% year-over-year to $2.37 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million compared to a...
NASDAQ

Ameriprise (AMP) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, AUM Balance Dips

Ameriprise Financial’s AMP fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings (excluding unlocking) of $6.94 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35. The bottom line reflects a rise of 13% from the year-ago quarter. We had projected the same to be $6.20. Results were aided by lower expenses. However,...
Benzinga

Why XPeng Stock Is Popping Off After Tesla Earnings

XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.81% to $10.24 Thursday afternoon. Shares of EV companies at large are trading higher during Thursday's session. Strength in the sector may be in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Tesla Earnings Highlights, Recap. Tesla reported...

