ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Health Department: East TN child the third death from flu in TN

By Peyton Kennedy, Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z45H8_0kPlQSSz00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN, WATE) — A second East Tennessee child has died from influenza-related illness this season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health . This child is the third pediatric Influenza-related death in the state.

The report of the latest child’s death comes just over a month after the second pediatric influenza-related death . That child was from East Tennessee. The health department previously also reported one death occurred in Middle Tennessee.

Nationwide, six flu-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the second week of the new year — totaling 85 pediatric flu deaths so far this season.

The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago

“Fortunately, a lot of children can be cared for in the home with these infections just with support and time and help and guidance from your pediatrician, but some of these children do need to be seen and some of them will need to have escalated care and, you know, even need critical care,” said Dr. Yuan. “If you’re worried, don’t let that dissuade you. I think if your child needs care, then they need care.”

Flu season has hit Tennessee hard. Earlier this year, the state reported some of the highest levels of flu activity that were seen nationwide.

Knoxville Police stop rental car, find 19 pounds of marijuana

The CDC currently has the state at a moderate level for flu activity and recommends that everyone six months and older receives a flu vaccine regularly.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
wivk.com

Another Pediatric Flu Death Reported in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health is confirming a third pediatric flu related death in Tennessee. TDH says the child’s death happened in East Region of our state. Additionally, 17 of Tennessee’s 95 counties have had one or more influenza-positive result in the past 6 weeks. TDH considers an...
TENNESSEE STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bank helps woman after account hacked

More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained. Bank helps woman after account hacked. More than $2,000 has been returned...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN

Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. News at 11 on 1/26. The Seven on 1/26. News at 6 on 1/26. News at 5 on...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Light wintry mix continues this afternoon

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS 42

Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis community activist is making history by becoming one of the youngest state lawmakers elected to fill the Tennessee House District 86 seat formerly held by the late Barbara Cooper. Justin J. Pearson easily defeated nine other candidates, including attorney Julian Bolton and Representative Cooper’s daughter Tanya Cooper, to represent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

150 people granted U.S. Citizenship

East Tennessee welcomed 150 new United States citizens today. East Tennessee welcomed 150 new United States citizens today. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday,...
TENNESSEE STATE
BBC

Tennessee official 'sickened' by footage of Tyre Nichols arrest

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said that he has seen "appalling" bodycam footage of police stopping a man for reckless driving. The driver Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving and died three days later. Five former police officers have been charged with second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
WTRF- 7News

Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison

A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WATE

WATE

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy