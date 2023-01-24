Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at the Veridian Apartments in Lexington have been speaking out about issues for weeks. The challenges started during December’s deep freeze. Many units saw severe damage, ten were condemned. The complex has now filed more than a dozen eviction cases against tenants. Nancy Cupps...
fox56news.com
Highest-earning zip codes in Lexington metro area
(STACKER) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
wymt.com
Kentucky wins ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive competition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The results are in for the annual ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive. Big Blue Nation is victorious again! Kentucky fans rallied on the final day to win. The Kentucky Blood Center competed against the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida. It’s a friendly rivalry between UK and Florida fans to help fill shelves during the winter months.
wymt.com
Lexington doctor weighs in on spread of COVID vaccine misinformation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite posts making the rounds on social media apps like TikTok claiming that the COVID vaccine has caused seizures or spasms, these are not listed as either common or adverse side effects of the vaccine according to the CDC. “Some of the problem is social media....
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
WKYT 27
Lex Police investigate Sunday morning incident on Stanton Way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Stanton Way. Shortly before 7:00 AM on Sunday morning, police responded to the Quality Inn hotel in the 1900 block of Stanton Way for a report of a shooting at that location. Upon arrival, police say that they found a male victim, who had suffered a minor injury to his head. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox56news.com
Lexington activist reacts to disturbing video of Tyre Nichols
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — New video shows five Memphis police department officers who were fired for excessive use of force after a man later died in a hospital. FOX 56’S Georgia McCarthur spoke to a community activist who is weighing in on the brutal beating that has left the nation in dismay.
Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on […]
WKYT 27
WATCH | Why did the snow cause so many road issues around Lexington this morning?
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent. Updated: 9 hours ago. She will take over for Art Sathoff, who has been in the role as the...
wbontv.com
Subject arrested peacefully, and identified from pursuit ending on Boonesboro Road earlier today
The official report on todays events leading up to the closure of Boonesboro Road is out. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division along with Lexington Police Department report they were actively pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south in Fayette County. Post 7 Troopers joined the pursuit as it entered Madison County past the 99- mile marker. The pursuit continued on I-75 until the operator exited at the 95- mile marker, turning left onto Boonsboro Road, where the vehicle came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
wymt.com
Good Question: How long is blood useable after its donated?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We know there is a big need for blood donations, but if you give, how long will it last?. For today’s Good Question, Steve asks, when you give blood, how long does it stay useable? Does it expire or coagulate after so long? Is it just thrown away after a certain time?
fox56news.com
Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
theasburycollegian.com
Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds
Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
fox56news.com
Man allegedly steals vehicle, burglarizes home in Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Danville man is facing an array of charges following a burglary and auto theft in Danville. The Danville Police Department said they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Erskine Drive. Upon arrival, the victim told police a male subject, who she initially believed was her grandson, entered her home wearing a face mask. Once inside, the male pulled down the mask and the victim realized the man was not her grandson, but rather a former acquaintance, 64-year-old Fredrick Falor. The victim said Falor wanted the keys to the car and after almost an hour, turned them over to him.
wbontv.com
Richmond goes with Rumpke as new waste service provider, with business services beginning soon
The City of Richmond has selected Rumpke Waste & Recycling as its new waste services provider. Transition to the new services will take place in two phases. Starting March 1, Rumpke will provide all Richmond businesses with waste collection service. Residential service will begin January 1, 2024. Richmond’s City Manager...
fox56news.com
What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
WKYT 27
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
fox56news.com
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
