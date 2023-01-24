ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Guthrie County Supervisors receive Compensation Board recommendation

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yk9pj_0kPlPMS400

(Guthrie Co) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors received the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Salary Recommendation for Elected Officials from the Compensation Board this morning.

The Compensation Board met last Friday and they looked at the surrounding counties to see what they were doing and came up with the conclusion that they are behind with counties their size. The inflation rate was also discussed and they came up with a 12-percent increase as their recommendation for the board. It was explained that this is the same formula they have used in past years to come up with their recommendation.

The Supervisors took no action. They asked that County Auditor Dani Fink work up a payroll with what different figures would look like for the board to review.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Midwest Partnership provides update and funding request to Guthrie County Supervisors

(Guthrie Co) Midwest Partnership provided an update and funding request to the Guthrie County Board of Supervisors this morning. Karen Varley said Midwest Partnership Economic Development is a non-profit that serves Guthrie and Adair Counties. Their focus is on business retention and business expansion or attraction to generate economic stability and growth in their region.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Polk County supervisors, Johnston officials oppose Granger annexation

Granger's plan to annex about 1,725 acres near Johnston appears to be an effort to block other development, Polk County Supervisor Bob Brownell warned this week.Why it matters: Improper land grabs can stymie overall community development and place unnecessary pressure on taxpayers. What's happening: Granger wants to annex areas that are several miles east of its current city limits.Johnston city officials and Polk supervisors are asking Granger to drop about half of the area it's requesting.Zoom in: There's concern that Granger would be unable to provide services like sewers to much of the area.The annexation could also derail the...
POLK COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

School Choice Bill Will Bring New Funding Stream To Public Schools, But Questions Remain As To Long-Term Sustainability

Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau says he has concerns about the long-term sustainability of the school choice bill signed by the governor earlier this week but notes there are some positives in the legislation for public schools as well. The Students First Act creates education savings accounts (ESA) that provides funds equal to the state’s cost per pupil for that budget year, which equals just under $7,600 in the program’s first year. Once fully implemented, the Students First Act also adds funding to public school districts for students who live in the district but do not attend public school. Berlau says that would be a significant new funding source for CCSD.
CARROLL, IA
who13.com

Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol

The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County and Mid-American Energy reach agreement to fix damaged road

(Audubon) Repairs will be made to Kingbird Avenue in Audubon County at no expense to the county. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says the damage was brought to their attention last week. “Mitch Rydl, our County Engineer, reported that one road had been torn up on Kingbird Avenue by somebody carrying a load of utility poles. I took some searching to figure out who was doing this. It turned out it was a Mid-American Energy truck that had brought poles down there and torn up this road which actually had been rock, but it was really muddy and they had really torn the heck out of it.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll City Council Signals Intent To Target Rental Housing Code Non-Compliance

Pictured: Compliance Officer Rick Pugh addresses the city council during the Jan. 23, 2023 meeting. It has been over 18 months since the City of Carroll implemented its rental housing inspection ordinance, and Compliance Officer Rick Pugh says most landlords are actively working with the city to bring their units up to code. Pugh updated the council during last night’s (Monday) meeting. He says inspections began in June 2021.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen Hearing Both Sides of Proposed ESA House File 68

(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen says there are a lot of “Flag Planters” on both sides of the Governor’s School Choice Bill. In his latest newsletter, Representative Sorensen says he attended forums in Greenfield and Winterset on Saturday. He says in Greenfield, constituents were heavily against the bill, and in Winterset, they were heavily for it.
IOWA STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

Liljedahl Farms receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony this week at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines. Owned and operated by Dennis and Diane Liljedahl, along with their son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, Liljedahl Farms is a third-generation family farm located near Essex in Page County.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Classroom Clinic in Carroll awarded funds from the IEDA

(Carroll) A school-based telehealth company in Carroll was awarded innovation funding from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Classroom Clinic provides school districts with timely and convenient access to children’s mental health services. The “team-based care” model allows service providers and school staff to connect, communicate and collaborate using technology.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Woman arrested on Benton County Warrant

(Red Oak) On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Jessica Craddock of Griswold in the 2300 block of Highway 71. Deputies transported Craddock to the Montgomery County Jail on a Benton County Warrant for Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent. Craddock’s bond was set at $2,000.
CASS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Dotdash Meredith announces layoffs including Des Moines workers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dotdash Meredith is laying off 7% of its Des Moines workforce. The layoffs are part of a company-wide 7% reduction in employees, according to a statement released Thursday from the company’s CEO Neil Vogel. The total number of employees being cut is 274. The statement said the cuts are reflective of […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Grimes, Iowa Planning 700 Acre Expansion

(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council has approved the annexation of 706 acres on the city's western and northwestern edge, along NW and SW County Line Road. Grimes Development Services Director Alex Phaltzgraff says it's an area the city has putting in infrastructure projects, preparing for future development. He says pending final approval, it's likely some building could start later this year. He says the land will be used for commercial, housing, and/or parks. New water mains are to be installed this year and next year.
GRIMES, IA
algonaradio.com

Two Area Eating Establishments Cited by IDIA

–A pair of North Iowa restaurants have been cited for some unsafe practices following recent visits by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. The Capital Dispatch was the first to report the violations found at 26 different restaurants and eating establishments across Iowa that have been announced over the last four weeks.
ALGONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jacki Farley takes over as Audubon Chamber Director

(Audubon) Jacki Farley took over as the Director of the Audubon Chamber of Commerce at the beginning of this year. Farley was born and raised in Audubon County, but moved away in her 20’s and raised four daughters in California. While in California she worked in many different fields including as an EMT/Firefighter and CPR Medical Assistant Instructor. Farley moved back to Audubon just a couple of years ago and is looking forward to getting involved more with the community as the Chamber Director.
AUDUBON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork

The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy