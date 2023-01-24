Guthrie County Supervisors receive Compensation Board recommendation

(Guthrie Co) The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors received the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Salary Recommendation for Elected Officials from the Compensation Board this morning.

The Compensation Board met last Friday and they looked at the surrounding counties to see what they were doing and came up with the conclusion that they are behind with counties their size. The inflation rate was also discussed and they came up with a 12-percent increase as their recommendation for the board. It was explained that this is the same formula they have used in past years to come up with their recommendation.

The Supervisors took no action. They asked that County Auditor Dani Fink work up a payroll with what different figures would look like for the board to review.