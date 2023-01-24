Read full article on original website
What Every Zodiac Sign Needs To Hear Before February 1
This is your reminder to let go of the emotions that aren’t healthy or productive. You have a tendency to hold onto rage and disappointment and betrayal longer than necessary—but in the end, it never gets you anywhere you hope it will and it always hurts you the most. Sometimes you just have to wash your hands of it and move forward.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Father of two teenage sons tells ex-wife he's only supporting his boys and doesn't care if she and her new family starve
Evidently, bad karma caught up to one woman who admittedly misused her ex-husband when they were married. She ended up needing to ask him to help her financially, even though she's remarried.
Zodiac Signs Ranked From Nicest To Cattiest
If Libra girls have a problem, it’s that they aren’t nearly assertive enough. These sweet little peaceful angels are peacemakers and would rather be unhappy than see anyone around them unhappy. They believe in justice, equality, and harmony, even if it comes at their own expense. They seek to settle disputes rather than start them. If you ever have any problems with a Libra, it’s clear that you’re the one causing issues.
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
This Is How Each Zodiac Burns Themselves Out
Aries: You move way too much and refuse to pause. Yes, we know you don’t like to sit still. It’s sometimes a charming part of your personality, and it draws people to you. Yet the problem is that no one can keep moving forever. You have to rest eventually, and you refuse out of stubbornness or fear of missing out. You may be a fire sign, but it doesn’t mean you have to burn yourself into the ground.
Zodiac Signs Ranked From Most Psychic To Totally Clueless
You have that rare ability to pull the camera back and see the Big Picture. Not only do you know what people are thinking, you know who taught them to think that way. You can finish people’s sentences for them. Sometimes you don’t want to see what people are thinking, because wow, it can be unpleasant! It’s almost like you’re too psychic and want to find the OFF switch sometimes.
How Each Zodiac Handles Turning 30
Aries (March 21 – April 19) They will throw a huge birthday party and invite everyone they know because they think this might be the last time they can get away with it while they can, because they want to build an empire while they’re young. They will dedicate their thirties to making that happen, but not before ending their twenties with a bang they can always remember.
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A newlywed bride left her husband for her cousin only hours after they exchanged vows. Cearia married their husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and requested her cousin Kyle, who is also her ex, to lead her down the aisle and give her away.
