50 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedic programs headed into 2023
Becker's Hospital Review is excited to feature the orthopedic departments of 50 hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Hospitals and health systems listed below are dedicated to expanding their orthopedic services and innovating in the space. We accepted nominations for this list. Click here to find the 2023 nomination forms.
Patient Experience
Press Ganey recognized 95 hospitals, health systems, ASCs, medical groups, and other healthcare providers that rate in the 95th percentile for patient experience. The Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award is awarded to top performing organizations that maintain consistent levels of excellence over a three-year period. The 2022 winners met a number of criteria including teamwork, likelihood to recommend and overall rating. Find the full methodology here.
8 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Eight chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 20:. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., announced Jan. 19 that Gretchen McCullough, MSN, RN, will become the new chief nursing officer of its Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital. Her appointment is effective March 6. Effective Feb....
Meet the supply chain leaders at US News' 5 top hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic uprooted the supply chain industry and forced teams to find new approaches to disruptions. As a result, supply chain leaders across the country shifted how they manage supply needs within their hospitals and health systems. Here are five innovative leaders to know from U.S. News & World...
12 women making moves in healthcare
The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Debbie Guido-Allen, RN, was named the president of Corewell Health Dearborn (Mich.) Hospital. 2. Ashley Foster was named senior vice president and chief people officer of Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare. 3....
What to expect from the hospital of the future, from 8 CIOs, innovation chiefs
Hospitals and health systems accelerated their technology integration and digital transformation during the pandemic to best serve their communities. Many organizations see the shift to digital continuing to affect hospital strategy in the next decade. Becker's asked health system leaders: Question: What will hospitals and health systems look like in...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 20:. 1. Angela Dowling was tapped as the new president for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Washington region. 2. Jared Smith was named CEO of Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West, both...
U of Maryland Medical System partners with tech company to boost population health, reduce admin tasks
Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System has partnered with tech company Curation Health to use data analytics to improve population health and reduce administrative tasks for providers. The value-based care collaboration also includes CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which the health system embarked on a five-year innovation partnership with in 2020, and...
Every CMS 1-star hospital, ranked by profitability
The most profitable of all 192 CMS 1-star hospitals in the nation is Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, according to data from Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana. CMS assigned star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. Despite the undesirable...
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. Smile Digital Health, a health data infrastructure company, raised $30 million in a series B financing round that saw participation from Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Elemeno Health partnered with the University of...
Lawsuit claims Christ Hospital transmitted patient data to Facebook
Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital is facing a federal lawsuit over its website's use of the Meta Pixel, WCPO reported. A patient identified as Jane Doe sued the hospital claiming the audience-tracking technology from Facebook's parent company transmitted patients' data back to Meta and other companies, allowing them to target the patients with ads based on their medical conditions, according to the Jan. 26 story. The complaint seeks damages of more than $25,000. The facility joins several other hospitals and health systems that have been hit with similar lawsuits in recent months.
Kaiser names Washington region leader
Angela Dowling was tapped as the new president for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Washington region. Ms. Dowling brings broad health plan experience to the role, according to a Jan. 27 news release shared with Becker's. Most recently, she served as Oregon plan president for Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, part...
Delaware annuls 26 nurses' licenses amid degree scheme probe
As state and federal investigations into a fraudulent nurse degree scheme continue, the Delaware Board of Nursing confirmed it has annulled the nursing licenses of 26 individuals, ABC affiliate WPVI reported Jan. 26. The Justice Department on Jan. 25 said it uncovered a coordinated scheme to sell fraudulent diplomas and...
Medtech startup expands to Phoenix after Mayo Clinic partnership
Sense Neuro Diagnostics, a startup developing a noninvasive brain scanner to improve outcomes for patients with stroke or brain injuries, is expanding after a partnership with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Cincinnati Business Inquirer reported. The Cincinnati-based startup is opening a location in Phoenix to build upon a "know-how" licensing agreement...
Physician burnout and depression continue to climb: Medscape
A recent Medscape report found physician burnout has increased to 53 percent — up 6 percent since 2021 — and 23 percent of physicians reported experiencing depression. The "Medscape Physician Burnout & Depression Report 2023: 'I Cry and No One Cares'" surveyed more than 9,100 physicians across 29 specialities between June and October 2022. In the report, burnout was defined as "long-term, unresolved, job-related stress leading to exhaustion, cynicism, detachment from job responsibilities, and lacking a sense of personal accomplishment."
Barbara Kinder to serve as chief nursing officer at 2 Kentucky hospitals
Effective Feb. 16, Barbara Kinder, BSN, RN, will serve as chief nursing officer of Georgetown (Ky.) Community Hospital and Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, Ky. Ms. Kinder has spent 30 years in healthcare and has served in a number of nursing leadership roles. She is the former chief clinical officer of Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Ky.
4 recent drug, device recalls
Here are four drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in January:. 1. Spectrum Laboratory Products recalled three lots of epinephrine products after receiving customer complaints about discoloration of the product. No adverse reactions were reported. 2. Getinge's subsidiary Datascope recalled 4,454 intra-aortic balloon pumps after one patient death...
Former CEO named CFO at Texas health system
St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas, appointed David McKnight CFO, effective Dec. 30, 2022. Mr. McKnight has more than a decade of experience in hospital leadership. Most recently, he was CEO of Johnston-Willis Hospital, a 293-bed facility in Richmond, Va. Before that, he spent six years at Spotsylvania Regional...
Johns Hopkins researchers develop AI to predict 'ICU delirium'
Researchers at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University have created an artificial intelligence tool to predict the risk of a patient developing "ICU delirium," a condition in which patients admitted to the intensive care unit develop bouts of confusion, inattention, paranoia and, in some cases, hallucinations. The team developed two AI models...
COVID-19 admissions fall 14% in 1 week: 7 CDC updates
The U.S. saw double-digit decreases in COVID-19 admissions and hospitalizations this week, even as XBB.1.5 grew to account for nearly two-thirds of all infections, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Jan. 27. Seven updates:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Jan. 27, the...
