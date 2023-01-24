Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital is facing a federal lawsuit over its website's use of the Meta Pixel, WCPO reported. A patient identified as Jane Doe sued the hospital claiming the audience-tracking technology from Facebook's parent company transmitted patients' data back to Meta and other companies, allowing them to target the patients with ads based on their medical conditions, according to the Jan. 26 story. The complaint seeks damages of more than $25,000. The facility joins several other hospitals and health systems that have been hit with similar lawsuits in recent months.

2 DAYS AGO