ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

23 arrested in Albuquerque retail crime sting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a retail crime sting earlier this week netted 23 arrests, 19 of which were of “repeat felony offenders.” The sting happened on Tuesday at an undisclosed location, said to be in the northeast part of the city. APD posted roughly fifteen seconds of video from one of the arrests […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Louisiana and Central in northeast Albuquerque. Police say they were called out to a report of a shooting at Mesilla Street NE and Central Ave SE on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found one person at the scene who had died.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO search for Circle K armed robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a Circle K with a gun. Deputies arrived at the Circle K at 1100 Old Coors Blvd. on January 15 around 4:00 a.m. in response to an armed robbery call. Officials say the man got out of the passenger side […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police Department revises non-lethal use of force policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scrutiny over Albuquerque Police Department’s rise in officer-involved shootings has pushed the department to revise its nonlethal use of force policy. The hope is that officers will try other alternatives before feeling the need to use their guns. According to the department, this change in policy is meant to make it more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial begins for Albuquerque man accused of I-40 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who shot and killed a driver at the Big-I for no apparent reason, is now on trial. Donald Duquette is facing life in prison for what police say was a meth-fueled crime. Prosecutors told the jury that Donald Duquette knew exactly what he was doing when he shot at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police looking for Albertson’s robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed an Albertson’s. Police say the man entered the Albertson’s on Lomas and Juan Tabo on December 8, 2022, and handed a clerk at the customer service counter a note stating he had a gun and demanded money. Police say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Deputies investigate homicide on Santa Fe County road

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are investigating how a man ended up dead on a county road. They say they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds inside his vehicle Monday evening on County Road 56C. Investigators have not confirmed his identity but they say he appears to be in his […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy