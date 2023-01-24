Read full article on original website
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest two teens for role in death of Albuquerque Academy senior
Sometimes, it's the hardest thing to collect. However, in one deadly case, detectives had plenty of evidence to work with.
23 arrested in Albuquerque retail crime sting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a retail crime sting earlier this week netted 23 arrests, 19 of which were of “repeat felony offenders.” The sting happened on Tuesday at an undisclosed location, said to be in the northeast part of the city. APD posted roughly fifteen seconds of video from one of the arrests […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Louisiana and Central in northeast Albuquerque. Police say they were called out to a report of a shooting at Mesilla Street NE and Central Ave SE on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found one person at the scene who had died.
The man with the rose tattoo: FBI seeks suspect in Albuquerque bank robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and local FBI agents are searching for man they’re calling the “Rose Tattoo Robber.” He’s accused of stealing money last week from a Nusenda Credit Union at 8321 Palomas Avenue NE. The robbery happened around 11:36 a.m. last Thursday, January 19. Authorities say the man with a rose tattoo on […]
Woman gets 2-day jail sentence after ABQ police find over 800 fentanyl pills
KRQE reached out to the District Attorney's Office and asked why they agreed to the plea. They did not respond.
New charges filed against man accused of shooting New Mexico State Police officer
Prosecutors will retry Nelson for attempted murder and assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon.
Two charged in Santa Fe County murder
Deputies were sent to County Road 56 Tuesday and found Eduardo Preciado Luevano, 17, dead in a car that was still running.
State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting during traffic stop
One police officer involved was fired, but the other one kept his job.
APD’s Homicide Unit investigating death Wednesday afternoon
Details on the case are limited at this time.
State wants Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors to stay in custody
The state filed a motion for pretrial detention that argued no one should have to live in fear of someone driving a car through their home and firing a gun at them.
BCSO search for Circle K armed robber
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a Circle K with a gun. Deputies arrived at the Circle K at 1100 Old Coors Blvd. on January 15 around 4:00 a.m. in response to an armed robbery call. Officials say the man got out of the passenger side […]
Police search for suspect in attempted carjacking near UNM
Details are limited, but there is a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.
KRQE News 13
Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political candidate Solomon Peña to pay for lawyer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Jose Trujillo on January 3, the agency had no idea they were starting to unravel the case that would become a national headline. Trujillo would lead them to the man behind the shootings at the homes of four democratic politicians.
Albuquerque Police Department revises non-lethal use of force policy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scrutiny over Albuquerque Police Department’s rise in officer-involved shootings has pushed the department to revise its nonlethal use of force policy. The hope is that officers will try other alternatives before feeling the need to use their guns. According to the department, this change in policy is meant to make it more […]
Man accepts plea deal for shooting at family in Albuquerque
A man has pleaded guilty to shooting at or from a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.
Veteran’s U-Haul stolen with precious military memorabilia near Albuquerque Sunport
"I immediately realized the truck was gone, immediately like the panic set in. I didn't know what to think."
Trial begins for Albuquerque man accused of I-40 murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who shot and killed a driver at the Big-I for no apparent reason, is now on trial. Donald Duquette is facing life in prison for what police say was a meth-fueled crime. Prosecutors told the jury that Donald Duquette knew exactly what he was doing when he shot at […]
Albuquerque police looking for Albertson’s robbery suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed an Albertson’s. Police say the man entered the Albertson’s on Lomas and Juan Tabo on December 8, 2022, and handed a clerk at the customer service counter a note stating he had a gun and demanded money. Police say […]
Deputies investigate homicide on Santa Fe County road
SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are investigating how a man ended up dead on a county road. They say they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds inside his vehicle Monday evening on County Road 56C. Investigators have not confirmed his identity but they say he appears to be in his […]
KRQE News 13
“Think they’re rigged?” Accused Solomon Peña accomplice talks politics during arrest
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video from three Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies shows the traffic stop that would lead to Solomon Peña’s arrest earlier this month. He’s the one-time Republican State Representative candidate accused of orchestrating shootings at the homes of four Democrats. Around 1:30...
