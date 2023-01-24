ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wkdzradio.com

Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With Lawn Chair

A Hopkinsville man was charged with assault after an altercation on South Kentucky Avenue Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 49-year-old Joseph Tidwell assaulted a woman with a lawn chair causing visible deformity to her arm, lacerations, along with back and leg pain. Tidwell was reportedly located inside the home and was bleeding from his eye which he stated happened when he was hit with a bottle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Charged With Threatening Family Member With Machete

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assaulting a family member during an altercation on West 7th Street Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 61-year-old Debra Bennett assaulted a family member then held a machete to her throat and threatened her. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
wnky.com

Man arrested in robbery at Warren County gas station

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – A man and a juvenile male have been arrested after police say a robbery occurred at a Marathon gas station in Smiths Grove. Police say upon arrival, they determined a robbery had just occurred. Franks found a suspect identified as Ryan Mason, 33, of Clarksville, Tennessee behind the gas station and detained him, police say.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Glasgow PD arrest one man after locating homemade pipe bomb

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department say the scene is cleared, after investigating reports of a suspicious device located in a residence on Redwood Street. Police say as of 9:38 p.m. Jan. 26, one person was arrested, and the device was confirmed to be a homemade pipe bomb.
GLASGOW, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Juveniles attack staff at state facility in Bowling Green

The Ky. Dept. of Juvenile Justice says there was an "orchestrated" attack on staff members, Monday night, at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center. The incident occurred when staff entered the living unit of the facility around 9 p.m., ordering the youth to return to their rooms for the night. Three...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
GLASGOW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With January Rape

A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for rape Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say on January 2nd the 40-year-old man started rubbing his hands on the woman’s body while she was cleaning at work then held her down as he had intercourse with her. He was arrested Wednesday...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Police Investigate West 13th Street Stabbing

A man was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
NASHVILLE, TN

