Gov. Beshear responds after three teens attack Warren Co. detention center staff
Bowling Green Freedom Walkers respond to Anna's Greek Restaurant amid controversy. Statements released from the BG Freedom Walkers in response to Anna's Greek Restaurant controversy. Updated: 2 hours ago. Carter Lumber announces the expansion of the Bowling Green Transpark. Police find pipe bomb in Barren County home. Updated: 2 hours...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Authorities in Bowling Green say three juvenile offenders "orchestrated an attack" on staff within the Warren Juvenile Detention Center. Officials say two of the juveniles are in the detention center on charges of first-degree robbery. The third is there on a murder charge. In a...
Witness testimony from first-responder, lead detective on Nashville nurse murder
Thursday begins the second round of testimony in the murder trial of Caitlyn Kaufman, a 26-year-old Nashville nurse who was shot and killed on Interstate 440 while driving to work in December 2020.
Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With Lawn Chair
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assault after an altercation on South Kentucky Avenue Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 49-year-old Joseph Tidwell assaulted a woman with a lawn chair causing visible deformity to her arm, lacerations, along with back and leg pain. Tidwell was reportedly located inside the home and was bleeding from his eye which he stated happened when he was hit with a bottle.
Woman Charged With Threatening Family Member With Machete
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assaulting a family member during an altercation on West 7th Street Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 61-year-old Debra Bennett assaulted a family member then held a machete to her throat and threatened her. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Greenbrier police arrest suspects in multi-state prescription fraud
Two Texas men accused of using fake prescriptions to obtain pharmaceutical narcotics are currently behind bars in Robertson County.
Man arrested in robbery at Warren County gas station
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – A man and a juvenile male have been arrested after police say a robbery occurred at a Marathon gas station in Smiths Grove. Police say upon arrival, they determined a robbery had just occurred. Franks found a suspect identified as Ryan Mason, 33, of Clarksville, Tennessee behind the gas station and detained him, police say.
UPDATE: Glasgow PD arrest one man after locating homemade pipe bomb
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department say the scene is cleared, after investigating reports of a suspicious device located in a residence on Redwood Street. Police say as of 9:38 p.m. Jan. 26, one person was arrested, and the device was confirmed to be a homemade pipe bomb.
The Ky. Dept. of Juvenile Justice says there was an "orchestrated" attack on staff members, Monday night, at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center. The incident occurred when staff entered the living unit of the facility around 9 p.m., ordering the youth to return to their rooms for the night. Three...
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With January Rape
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for rape Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say on January 2nd the 40-year-old man started rubbing his hands on the woman’s body while she was cleaning at work then held her down as he had intercourse with her. He was arrested Wednesday...
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Suspect in crash that killed Centerville couple arrested over 2 years later
A man who appeared on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list for his alleged involvement in a deadly August 2020 crash was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday morning.
Toddler dies of fentanyl overdose, family says they warned DCS before death
Not even two years old at her death, Nashville's medical examiner says 23-month-old Ariel Rose died from accidental fentanyl toxicity.
Crime scene photos show Caitlyn Kaufman's car riddled with bullet holes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jurors were shown photos Wednesday during the murder trial for the alleged killers of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman died within seconds of being struck by a bullet while on her way to work Dec. 3, 2020 on I-440 in Nashville. One picture also showed the...
Police arrest man wanted for aggravated robbery
Metro police arrested a man wanted on an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant Tuesday evening.
Hopkinsville Police Investigate West 13th Street Stabbing
A man was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony from the stand in Nashville murder trial
Emotional opening statements kicked off the murder trial of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. The 26-year-old St. Thomas ICU nurse was found shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020.
