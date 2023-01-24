Read full article on original website
Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria
UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
January 25th, 2023 Snowfall
NW Peoria – 5.0″. We’re not done seeing snow in the area as we head through the rest of the week. There are multiple opportunities for at least light snow even as we hit the weekend. Much of Central Illinois could see another inch to an inch and...
Winter weather advisory in effect for McLean County overnight, Bloomington, Normal enforce parking ban
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for McLean County beginning 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The advisory estimates 2 to 4 inches of snowfall and slippery road conditions Wednesday morning. The City of Bloomington has also enacted a snow parking ban beginning...
Peoria announces winter weather plan ahead of possible snow storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of a potential winter storm, the City of Peoria published several storm preparation reminders to keep residents safe through the snowfall. A storm is expected to impact Central Illinois beginning Tuesday night, with anticipated snow accumulation between 2 and 4 inches. If the snow...
Family displaced by garage fire in Bloomington Thursday afternoon
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A structure fire in the 1900 block of Woodbine Road in Bloomington has left four people displaced. The Bloomington Fire Department was dispatched to 1903 Woodbine Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke and fire coming from the home’s garage. The residents had escaped the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival.
Winter storm coming, but not much forecast in Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – A winter storm is on the way, but you may not really see much of it here in the Peoria area. The National Weather Service is calling for one to three inches total of snow in the Peoria area starting late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening, when a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.
IDOT Road Conditions For Wednesday January 25th
The following link is for the IDOT Getting Around Illinois Website. Stay updated on road conditions in our area. Please be safe and aware if you have to get out today. https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterConditions/
The Spotted Cow in Peoria closing temporarily
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue. They wrote the following on Facebook:. “THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and...
An active weather pattern is in the forecast for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The weather pattern across Central Illinois will become more active over the next week. After a system brought a widespread 1"-4" of snow Wednesday, we had additional snow showers overnight. Morning snow showers will end and the sun might actually peek through the clouds today for some of...
Seniors go sledding for first time in 60 years
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 100 years old but still a kid at heart. Seniors at Independence Village in Peoria took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day to go sledding. “I believe my seniors are never too old to be young and it is my job to bring purpose and joy to their life,” said Calli Pauli, lifestyle director at Independence Village Senior Living.
Are the Riverman planning on staying in Peoria?
Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in …. Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in Peoria. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public …. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Accused arsonist joked about smashing Planned Parenthood …. Made comments on social media two...
’Giving Fence’ makes sure East Bluff neighbors aren’t left out in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A neighborhood community center is making sure people stay comfortable with warm winter coats. The ‘Giving Fence’ outside the East Bluff Community Center (EBCC) is making sure no one is unprepared in the cold. “It’s sort of a give and take. If you’ve...
Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday dozens filled the Peoria Civic Center Authority Board meeting to express their concerns about the future of the team after learning the team’s lease with the Civic Center is up after this season. At the meeting the capital committee reported that it...
If You’re In Illinois You Might See Something Weird Overhead
If you live in Illinois and happen to look up at the skies in the next few weeks, you might see something a little out of the ordinary. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is planning to fly a helicopter over the Illinois River to collect information about the water that is underground.
Pekin homeowners spared from snow removal
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin homeowners are no longer required to remove snow from their property. In August, Pekin city council members passed an ordinance requiring property owners to clear snow from sidewalks within 48 hours after a snowfall of two or more inches. Monday, council voted to rescind...
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
Open for Business: Morton baker expands Central Illinois reach
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021. She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.
National Weather Service Increases Snow Forecast For Winter Storm
The National Weather Service is increasing its estimate for snowfall from the winter storm taking aim on Central Illinois. The Springfield area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday evening, with snow totals now expected to range from two to six inches. Areas to the south and east of Springfield… including Taylorville and Decatur… are under a Winter Storm Warning, with snow totals of four to eight inches expected.
No one home during fire at West Bluff home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a mid-day fire at a home in Peoria’s West Bluff. A battalion chief on scene says no one was home when the fire started - at a home near the intersection of MacQueen and Sheridan. There is no...
