Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals
As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
Washington State Sheriffs, Police Chiefs Shift Gears for Police Pursuit Bills
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill 1054 that upped the threshold...
Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100
A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
Bill aims to enhance Stand Your Ground laws
The Idaho Legislature convened on January 9 for an approximately three-month session. The legislature is composed of citizens who do this work part-time, yet the responsibility of the legislature is probably the most significant responsibility of our state’s government. The Idaho Legislature, comprised of 35 senators and 70 representatives,...
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
All 3 sites for a proposed new WA airport are near JBLM. Is that a deal breaker?
A new commercial airport built near Joint Base Lewis–McChord would be incompatible with the military’s aviation operations and mission-readiness requirements, a JBLM official told The News Tribune. “All three proposed sites … would disrupt fixed-wing and helicopter training and operational requirements,” JBLM spokesperson Joseph Piek recently wrote in...
Washington Supreme Court Justices Hear Oral Arguments in Capital Gains Case
Supporters and opponents of Washington’s capital gains tax weighed in on lawyers making their respective cases during oral arguments before the state Supreme Court, which will ultimately decide whether or not the tax is in accord with the state constitution. The state Legislature passed the capital gains tax in...
Camp Hope residents, city of Spokane reach agreement on future closure
The city of Spokane, a group of Camp Hope residents, and a non-profit organization agreed today to settle a lawsuit over threats to clear the camp. Leading up to the November election, Spokane County and city officials threatened to clear the camp, located near I-90 in the eastern part of Spokane. They issued an initial November deadline – later revised to December – for everyone to leave.
Washington’s first residential treatment facility for mentally ill defendants opens
CENTRALIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and DSHS Secretary Jilma Meneses were among the state officials who opened the Civil Center for Behavioral Health at Maple Lane on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Centralia. This is the state’s first treatment center located in a community setting to...
City of Spokane, Jewels Helping Hands reach agreement about clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) have reached an agreement regarding the homeless camp near I-90. The agreement is on track to be finalized by the end of the day Friday and filed by Monday. The agreement says the city will not work...
U of I President Appeals for Funding to Offset Costs Stemming From Student Murders
BOISE - University of Idaho President C. Scott Green made an emotional funding appeal Friday. Fighting back tears. Green urged legislative budget-writers to fund Gov. Brad Little’s $1 million request, designed to cover costs stemming from the Nov. 13 slayings of four U of I students. The money would cover increased Idaho State Police patrols, enhanced campus security and counseling services, among other costs.
Campaign finance commission upholds one, overturns second finding against former Spokane County Sheriff
The body that enforces campaign finance laws in Washington upheld one violation, and overturned another against former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. He was found to have violated two campaign finance laws in November. The two complaints stemmed from a video Knezovich recorded at a county facility and uploaded to...
Idaho Transportation Department reports road closures
Dubois, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that multiple highways across the eastern Idaho region have closed due to high wind and blowing snow.
Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?
Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
Idaho Legislator Changes ban to Allow Those Under 18 to Testify With Parental Permission
With about 30 young people in the audience looking on, House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug announced Friday he is modifying his ban on accepting testimony from people under 18. Skaug said he will now allow young people to testify in the committee if they have parental...
Washington denies new capital gains tax also taxes income
OLYMPIA - Washington Supreme Court justices Thursday zeroed in on what exactly is being taxed by the state's new capital gains tax, a question at the heart of whether the tax is constitutional. Solicitor General Noah Purcell, defending the tax, said it is on transactions, such as selling stock. It's...
Idaho's wolf surveys between 2021 and 2022 show 13% fewer wolves statewide
BOISE - Idaho Fish and Game surveys between 2021 and 2022 show 206 fewer wolves statewide. Idaho’s 2022 population estimate of 1,337 wolves declined by about 13 percent, or 206 wolves, compared with the 2021 estimate based on cameras surveys that measure the population during summer near its annual peak.
Idaho State president tells lawmakers proposed budget will leave school in deficit
BOISE — Idaho State University will be facing a significant budget deficit if the state budget writers accept the governor’s proposed allocation to the school. ISU President Kevin Satterlee in his presentation to the Joint Appropriations and Finance Committee on Tuesday said the items recommended for funding wouldn’t fully cover the impacts of inflation on the Pocatello-based university’s fixed costs — from employee health benefits to the eggs served to students on campus.
Senators Mike Crapo, Jim Risch Introduce Legislation to Add Third District Judge in Idaho
IDAHO - Idaho Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have introduced legislation that would create an additional federal district judgeship in the Gem State. “Idaho’s growing population requires an additional judgeship to ensure effective access to the resources that provide justice in our state,” said Crapo. “This need has been widely recognized for years, and it is past time we provide the District of Idaho with a third district judge and personnel to keep up with an ever-growing caseload.”
