ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 2

Related
WKYT 27

Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Second Rebuilding Project in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (Jan. 24, 2023) – Today, as part of his ongoing commitment to help Eastern Kentucky rebuild after devastating flooding six months ago, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a second location for new, high-ground homes. Located just five miles from downtown Hazard, the 50-acre building site is close to...
HAZARD, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky lands another electric vehicle battery plant

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during Thursday...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
HENDERSON, KY
wymt.com

KYTC college scholarship program application deadline approaching

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The application deadline is approaching for the annual Kentucky Transportation Cabinet scholarship program for college students. There will be up to 30 scholarships awarded for the 2022-2023 academic year in civil engineering, engineering technology, and construction management, according to a KYTC release. “These scholarships open doors...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

The science behind how potholes form

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year, pothole season, and one of the biggest causes for those pesky potholes is mother nature. The science behind a pothole is pretty simple. Rain seeps into the cracks of the pavement, creating a void underneath. That water will freeze at 32° Fahrenheit. When it does, it expands, weakening the pavement above. Traffic consistently going over this void, underneath the concrete or blacktop, will weaken that pavement even more, and eventually, it collapses, creating a pothole.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Addiction Recovery Care to open treatment center in SWVA

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The drug addiction crisis doesn’t recognize state lines and one Kentucky-based recovery organization is planning an expansion into a neighboring state. On Wednesday, officials with Addiction Recovery Care announced they are partnering with the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to build a new residential...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
wdrb.com

Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Higher ground found for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – State officials have secured another Eastern Kentucky site with higher ground to build new homes for flooding victims. The Team Kentucky Eastern Relief Fund, in partnership with local non-profit builders, will be funding the second location. The 50-acre site will be located just five miles from downtown Hazard and will feature about […]
HAZARD, KY
fox56news.com

Tracking wintry weather potential coming to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After what seems a very lackluster winter season thus far, that could change as we look ahead into next mid-week. The pattern remains juiced up with several systems that pass through the region over the next seven days. This idea, coupled with colder shots of air, could coincide with some wintry weather shenanigans that try to show up during this period.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy