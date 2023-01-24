Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
k105.com
Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Second Rebuilding Project in Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (Jan. 24, 2023) – Today, as part of his ongoing commitment to help Eastern Kentucky rebuild after devastating flooding six months ago, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a second location for new, high-ground homes. Located just five miles from downtown Hazard, the 50-acre building site is close to...
Kentucky lands another electric vehicle battery plant
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during Thursday...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky egg producers facing disease outbreak, inflation amid price surge
A widespread outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is one of several reasons cited by industry experts for a surge in egg prices over the last year. Now, Kentucky poultry farmers are working to better protect their flocks from disease. This nationwide loss of chickens – one of the...
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky
A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
wymt.com
Disaster relief group on its way to EKY for unmet needs assessment
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - World Renew, a faith-based nonprofit from Michigan, will be heading to Pike and Floyd Counties in early February to perform an unmet needs assessment. “We gather those needs and then we prioritize those needs and we put them in a database that we can hand...
wdrb.com
$180M in federal funding to help expand affordable, high-speed internet access in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big investment of federal funds will help Kentucky expand internet access. Kentucky is getting more than $180 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The commonwealth is one of four states getting additional American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds targeted toward increasing affordable, high-speed internet. Kentucky's...
wymt.com
KYTC college scholarship program application deadline approaching
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The application deadline is approaching for the annual Kentucky Transportation Cabinet scholarship program for college students. There will be up to 30 scholarships awarded for the 2022-2023 academic year in civil engineering, engineering technology, and construction management, according to a KYTC release. “These scholarships open doors...
wdrb.com
Ohio company advertising medical marijuana cards in Kentucky causing confusion about what's legal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio company is now advertising medical marijuana certifications in Kentucky. This comes after Gov. Andy Beshear's order to pardon medical marijuana users. But medical advocates and legislators are pushing back on Kentuckians paying for services. Duber Medical recently expanded from Ohio to Kentucky. On the...
wymt.com
The science behind how potholes form
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year, pothole season, and one of the biggest causes for those pesky potholes is mother nature. The science behind a pothole is pretty simple. Rain seeps into the cracks of the pavement, creating a void underneath. That water will freeze at 32° Fahrenheit. When it does, it expands, weakening the pavement above. Traffic consistently going over this void, underneath the concrete or blacktop, will weaken that pavement even more, and eventually, it collapses, creating a pothole.
wymt.com
Addiction Recovery Care to open treatment center in SWVA
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The drug addiction crisis doesn’t recognize state lines and one Kentucky-based recovery organization is planning an expansion into a neighboring state. On Wednesday, officials with Addiction Recovery Care announced they are partnering with the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to build a new residential...
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Kentucky
Take a look at a list of the most common jobs in Kentucky 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.
wymt.com
Florida claims slight lead over UK in Big Blue Slam blood drive with one day left
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A blood donor competition between UK and the University of Florida is going strong. Thursday is the fourth day of the five-day Big Blue Slam event. UK students and workers are rolling up their sleeves to give blood inside the Gatton Student Center. Heading into Thursday, UK was only down 20 donations.
'It's a sad reality that we face': Ky. students discuss school safety
The Commissioner's Student Advisory Council, a group of high school students that advises Kentucky's Education Commissioner, presented its ideas on how to improve school safety in Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
Higher ground found for Eastern Kentucky flood victims
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – State officials have secured another Eastern Kentucky site with higher ground to build new homes for flooding victims. The Team Kentucky Eastern Relief Fund, in partnership with local non-profit builders, will be funding the second location. The 50-acre site will be located just five miles from downtown Hazard and will feature about […]
spectrumnews1.com
Beshear: 2 Kentucky counties receiving funds for clean water projects
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million and Perry County received more than $8 million to expand access to clean water and support area nonprofits, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday. What You Need To Know. Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million to expand...
fox56news.com
Tracking wintry weather potential coming to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After what seems a very lackluster winter season thus far, that could change as we look ahead into next mid-week. The pattern remains juiced up with several systems that pass through the region over the next seven days. This idea, coupled with colder shots of air, could coincide with some wintry weather shenanigans that try to show up during this period.
Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
