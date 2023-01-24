U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. This CEO claims Shiba Inu (SHIB) is pyramid scheme. Bigger Entertainment's CEO Steven Cooper seems to have soured on the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. According to his recent Twitter thread, Cooper believes that the meme token is actually a pyramid scheme as the SHIB team has not delivered any real achievements. Moreover, says the CEO, the Shiba Inu project is used as a cheap token to encourage people to invest in questionable spin-offs like BONE. Previously, Copper supported SHIB and was involved in burning the tokens, but after a falling out with SHIB developers, he quitted the project and deleted every mention of this crypto from his social media.

1 DAY AGO