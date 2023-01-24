ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

EU Imposes Stricter And More Extensive Crypto Regulations For Banks

European Union lawmakers have agreed to several changes, including stricter new requirements for banks dealing with crypto and digital assets. The European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee has voted on the matter that will put these restrictions in place. Get 30 FREE SPINS at Punt Casino - NO...
u.today

Top XRP Ledger Project's Token Achieves Listing on BitMart

The token of one of the top projects on XRP Ledger, Sologenic (SOLO), has been listed on the BitMart crypto exchange. The Cayman Islands-based exchange, with trading volume in excess of $500 million, is another centralized crypto platform along with Huobi and Gate that decided to launch trading of perhaps the most hyped token on XRPL other than XRP.
u.today

New XRP Ledger Amendment Proposed, Here's What It Changes

A new amendment under the code XLS-34d has been proposed for implementation on XRP Ledger by contributor Denis Angell. According to the text of the proposal, it involves making changes to the ecosystem's structural facilities in order to enhance the capabilities of non-XRP native XRPL assets. What's up with XLS-34d?
u.today

Pro-Ripple Lawyer Shares Evidence on Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow

The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
AOL Corp

Taxes 2023: Here are the biggest tax changes this year

Some of this year's biggest tax changes are those tax breaks you won't get — after pandemic-era credits expired. But the Inflation Reduction Act is ushering in a pair of tax benefits for environmentally-minded Americans. Also new this filing season: the expiration of a homeowner deduction, potential double taxation for some remote workers, and the deadline for federal returns. One intended change that would have likely led to confusion was dumped late last year before it took effect.
GEORGIA STATE
u.today

This CEO Claims SHIB Is Pyramid Scheme, John Deaton Shares Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP Status, Shiba Eternity Game Gets Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. This CEO claims Shiba Inu (SHIB) is pyramid scheme. Bigger Entertainment's CEO Steven Cooper seems to have soured on the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. According to his recent Twitter thread, Cooper believes that the meme token is actually a pyramid scheme as the SHIB team has not delivered any real achievements. Moreover, says the CEO, the Shiba Inu project is used as a cheap token to encourage people to invest in questionable spin-offs like BONE. Previously, Copper supported SHIB and was involved in burning the tokens, but after a falling out with SHIB developers, he quitted the project and deleted every mention of this crypto from his social media.
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy