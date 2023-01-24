Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
EU Imposes Stricter And More Extensive Crypto Regulations For Banks
European Union lawmakers have agreed to several changes, including stricter new requirements for banks dealing with crypto and digital assets. The European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee has voted on the matter that will put these restrictions in place. Get 30 FREE SPINS at Punt Casino - NO...
u.today
Top XRP Ledger Project's Token Achieves Listing on BitMart
The token of one of the top projects on XRP Ledger, Sologenic (SOLO), has been listed on the BitMart crypto exchange. The Cayman Islands-based exchange, with trading volume in excess of $500 million, is another centralized crypto platform along with Huobi and Gate that decided to launch trading of perhaps the most hyped token on XRPL other than XRP.
u.today
New XRP Ledger Amendment Proposed, Here's What It Changes
A new amendment under the code XLS-34d has been proposed for implementation on XRP Ledger by contributor Denis Angell. According to the text of the proposal, it involves making changes to the ecosystem's structural facilities in order to enhance the capabilities of non-XRP native XRPL assets. What's up with XLS-34d?
u.today
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Shares Evidence on Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Food Stamps Update: 31 States Extend Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
AOL Corp
Taxes 2023: Here are the biggest tax changes this year
Some of this year's biggest tax changes are those tax breaks you won't get — after pandemic-era credits expired. But the Inflation Reduction Act is ushering in a pair of tax benefits for environmentally-minded Americans. Also new this filing season: the expiration of a homeowner deduction, potential double taxation for some remote workers, and the deadline for federal returns. One intended change that would have likely led to confusion was dumped late last year before it took effect.
The Fair Tax Act Aims to Abolish the IRS and Set a National Sales Tax. Here's How It Would Work
Imagine this: Instead of paying federal taxes to the IRS, you pay them to your local cafe every time you buy a latte or to your supermarket when you make a grocery run — or to countless other businesses when you make purchases. That’s a future proponents of the...
u.today
This CEO Claims SHIB Is Pyramid Scheme, John Deaton Shares Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP Status, Shiba Eternity Game Gets Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. This CEO claims Shiba Inu (SHIB) is pyramid scheme. Bigger Entertainment's CEO Steven Cooper seems to have soured on the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. According to his recent Twitter thread, Cooper believes that the meme token is actually a pyramid scheme as the SHIB team has not delivered any real achievements. Moreover, says the CEO, the Shiba Inu project is used as a cheap token to encourage people to invest in questionable spin-offs like BONE. Previously, Copper supported SHIB and was involved in burning the tokens, but after a falling out with SHIB developers, he quitted the project and deleted every mention of this crypto from his social media.
Janet Yellen shoots down the idea of a Fed-backed $1 trillion Treasury platinum coin to keep the US from a debt default
Janet Yellen has knocked hopes the US could issue a $1 trillion platinum coin to keep out of debt default. The Treasury Secretary told the WSJ that the Federal Reserve wouldn't back the #MintTheCoin plan. The US hit the $31.4 trillion debt limit Thursday, forcing the Treasury to take extraordinary...
Student loan payments are set to resume this summer—4 ways you could be using your extra funds in the meantime
Federal student loans have been paused since 2020 and are set to resume this summer. Here's how you should be using your monthly payment in the meantime.
u.today
SHIB Takes over Dubai with Welly Burger Joint, XRP Soars, Whales Move 336 Million XRP, If SHIB Hits $0.01, David Gokhshtein Might Do This: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB) takes over second largest Middle East economy with Welly burger joint. According to a recent tweet by Welly’s co-founder Stefano Gugl, the SHIB-themed burger joint is looking for...
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC
Treasury tells Congress it will suspend some federal retirement investments after debt limit breach
The U.S. Treasury has suspended new investments in a federal employee retirement benefit program after the government reached its debt ceiling. The move is one of the so-called extraordinary measures Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is taking to avoid default until Congress raises the federal borrowing limit. Yellen said the agency...
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
Comments / 0