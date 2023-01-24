Stephen “Steve” L. Johnson: March 21, 1955 – January 19, 2023. Stephen “Steve” L. Johnson, of Casper, WY, passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on January 19th, 2023, with family by his side. Steve was born to Marshall and Doris Johnson on March 21st, 1955, in Calistoga, CA. Steve grew up with three older sisters, making him the youngest and only boy. Steve received the great gift of total love and admiration from his father, some would consider to the point of spoiling his son completely rotten, but yet Marshall had a heart of gold and a gentle disposition, something he no doubt passed along to his son.

