Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper schools celebrate Year of the Rabbit with performances, art

CASPER, Wyo. — Paradise Valley Elementary and CY Middle School celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in their annual Chinese New Year celebrations. These two schools are home to Natrona County School District’s Mandarin Chinese Dual Language Immersion program. In this program, students are immersed in the language...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County High School DECA team achieves THRIVE-level chapter campaigns

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County High School DECA students have been recognized for achieving THRIVE-level chapter campaigns. Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of their leadership program. These collaborative projects provide opportunities to grow the chapter’s membership engagement and build lasting partnerships within the school and the local community.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
(PHOTOS) Oil City News readers send in their winter wonder snaps

CASPER, Wyo. — Let’s be honest: Wintertime in central Wyoming can be intensely frustrating. It’s cold, often windy, and this year it’s been unusually snowy. Everything takes a bit more effort, from driving to simply dressing up with the proper clothing. That said, there are times...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County divorce filings (1/16/23–1/23/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Red Cross of Wyoming helps 243 clients in 2022, stats show

CASPER, Wyo. — The Red Cross of Wyoming announced today that the agency responded to 71 single family and multifamily incidents, including both fires and floods, last year. A total of 243 clients, including 91 children, were given immediate assistance, which can include funds for lodging, clothing, food and other immediate needs, a news release states. Fifty-one clients requested Disaster Mental Health or Spiritual Care assistance, and 45 needed Disaster Health Services to assist with medical needs.
CASPER, WY
Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match returns to Casper in 2023

CASPER, Wyo. — The seventh annual Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optics, will take place July 14–16 in Casper at the Stuckenhoff Shooting Complex for the third consecutive year. “Magpul’s Governor’s Match is a summer tradition I look forward to every year,” Gov. Mark Gordon...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/24/23–1/25/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Jury finds Casper doctor not negligent in post-op death

CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
CASPER, WY
Obituaries: Woods; Gallinger

Karen Lee Woods: March 14, 1945 – January 22, 2023. Karen Lee Woods, 77 of Casper, WY passed away on January 22nd 2023 in Casper, WY. Karen was born in San Diego, CA to Ruth Esther Owens and Orbie Lee Roberts on March 14th 1945. Karen worked for many...
CASPER, WY
Obituaries: Johnson; Ireton; Todorovich

Stephen “Steve” L. Johnson: March 21, 1955 – January 19, 2023. Stephen “Steve” L. Johnson, of Casper, WY, passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on January 19th, 2023, with family by his side. Steve was born to Marshall and Doris Johnson on March 21st, 1955, in Calistoga, CA. Steve grew up with three older sisters, making him the youngest and only boy. Steve received the great gift of total love and admiration from his father, some would consider to the point of spoiling his son completely rotten, but yet Marshall had a heart of gold and a gentle disposition, something he no doubt passed along to his son.
CASPER, WY
Sheriff’s Office seeks Re-Entry Center escapee

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a Casper Re-Entry Center escapee and asking for the public’s help. Anthony Ortega, 23, failed to return from work release on Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m., according to the NCSO release. Ortega was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/26/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Jan. 26. Circuit Court Judge Mciahel Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Snow, gusty winds, cold temps in store through weekend in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow and gusty winds are expected through the weekend, leading to low temperatures well below zero degrees by late weekend in the Casper area. Difficult travel conditions throughout much of Wyoming should be expected. The National Weather Service in Riverton says temperatures will be 20 to...
CASPER, WY

