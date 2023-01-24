Read full article on original website
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
One dead, two in custody after gas station shooting in Clarksville
A homicide investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a Clarksville gas station that left one person dead and two others injured.
whvoradio.com
No Injuries In Hopkinsville Factory Fire
A fire at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard has been extinguished with no injuries Saturday night. Hopkinsville firefighters say a fire was found near the hot wax system leading to firefighters from all four stations being sent to the building to help extinguish the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Friday Night Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason, of Hopkinsville, was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin. Martin was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Pointing A Gun At Several People During An Argument
A Hopkinsville man was charged with several counts of wanton endangerment after he reportedly pointed a gun at several people on Denzil Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 21-year-old Cornelius Moseley assaulted his wife and pointed a firearm at her and three of her friends and refused to let three of them leave.
whvoradio.com
Successful Breakfast Helps Kick Off Christian County Relay
The Christian County Relay for the Life kicked off the 2023 year with a successful pancake breakfast at First Baptist Church in Hopkinsville January 28. Christian County Relay for Life Chairman Pam Futtrell says Saturday’s kickoff is the start of what will hopefully be a re-energized year for one of the region’s oldest relay for life events.
Dickson Police Need Help Identifying This Subject
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Kidd at 615-441-9550, or you can message this page.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Nickel Tax Petition Contained 96% Verified Signatures
In a letter dated January 23 and addressed from the Trigg County Clerk Carmen Finley, officials from the Trigg County Board of Education and the “Citizens Right To Vote On Tax Increases” Committee were both notified of a sufficient petition — calling for a local option vote on a recallable nickel tax.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 24, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
whvoradio.com
Sova Speaks On New Ascend Elements Opportunity
After nearly five years with the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, its Executive Director DeeAnna Sova is bound for Ascend Elements — the EV battery materials plant currently breaking ground in Pembroke and Commerce Park II. During a Friday morning conversation with the News Edge, Sova described her new job...
k105.com
Pharmacist federally indicted for stealing hydrocodone & oxycodone, trading for cocaine & meth
A southern Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury for unlawfully distributing controlled substances and theft of medical products. A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned the indictments against 44-year-old Patrick Huff and his wife, 44-year-old Jennifer Huff, both of Bowling Green, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
