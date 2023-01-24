‘Come on, bruh’: Father denies wrongdoing after 3-year-old shoots self

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — A Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after a three-year-old boy shot himself in the head, and claimed in front of the judge that he did nothing wrong.

WSB-TV reports that the boy’s father, Devante Porter, and another suspect were charged with aggravated assault, second-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, false statements, and tampering with evidence.

In an initial court appearance on Monday, Porter told a judge that police couldn’t prove that he did anything and that they were “not telling the whole story.”

“Come on bruh,” Porter said before walking away from the podium.

The judge denied bond for Porter and the other suspect. A detective testified in court that Porter, the other suspect, and another man were partying all night, but the other man was gone when investigators got to the scene. The gun used in the shooting was also not found.

The boy remains in an Atlanta-area hospital in critical condition and is being sedated, according to the family. A GoFundMe was set up to help with medical bills.

