Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham is one of the best restaurants in U.S., Yelp says
One Massachusetts restaurant landed itself on the list of Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp put together this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to their users comments. Then, the site ranked each restaurant by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation, among other factors.
Boston Magazine
Comfort Kitchen Brings Global Flavors to a Historic Dorchester Space
Celebrating ingredients of the African diaspora, the community-minded restaurant is now open in Upham’s Corner, serving café fare by day and destination-worthy dinner. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. When the squat, one-story building at 611 Columbia Rd. was...
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists
"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $350,500
Nicole Ruttan acquired the property at 15 Lawnfair Street, Worcester, from James J Lariviere and Adele M Lariviere on Jan. 5, 2023. The $350,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 6,600 square-foot lot.
Three-bedroom home in Mashpee sells for $775,000
Paul Aries and Jennifer Aries acquired the property at 10 Magnolia Lane, Mashpee, from Robert C Lanza and Eileen P Lanza on Jan. 5, 2023. The $775,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $473. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
Sale closed in Worcester: $780,000 for a seven-bedroom home
Christopher Hatcher acquired the property at 11 Westland Street, Worcester, from Echo M Lahey and Philip J Lahey on Jan. 6, 2023, for $780,000 which works out to $163 per square foot. The property features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby...
Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $517,500
Arianna Curet and Jose Curet acquired the property at 8 Hyde Street, Worcester, from Rodrigo D Oliveira on Jan. 3, 2023. The $517,500 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 7,416-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
NECN
Trailer Detaches From Cab, Blocks Part of Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
A portion of Washington Street in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood was closed down on Thursday morning, after a trailer came apart from its truck and blocked part of the road. The trailer, seen shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in the middle of the road, came apart from the truck cab...
New foods at Polar Park: WooSox adds lobster rolls, tacos, chowder in 2023
There are new foods for a new season at Polar Park. The Worcester Red Sox announced some additions to their concession offerings Thursday, including:. The announcement came as part of the WooSox’s preview event for season ticket holders at Polar Park Thursday, with the team showcasing updates and changes for the upcoming year.
Condominium in Worcester sells for $350,000
Kay Seale and Roger Seale bought the property at 4005 Brompton Circle, Worcester, from Lt Porter on Jan. 6, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $167. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In May...
universalhub.com
When kids just used to hang out in the street
Based on the look of the buildings, I'm guessing East Boston. The single trolley track is a big clue for narrowing down the location. BERY operated a loop line running one way each on Lexington and Bennington streets. This looks too narrow for Bennington. The building at the end of the street indicates that either the street is turning to the left, or is ending at another street as a T intersection. If I'm right that it's Lexington St., then the end of the block is where it hits E. Eagle St.
caughtindot.com
Ashmont Grill is closing
The Boston Globe is reporting that after almost 20 years in business, the Ashmont Grill is closing its doors. The last day is expected to be around Valentine’s Day. The Ashmont Grill opened back in 2005 in the Ashmont neighborhood on Dorchester Ave. Known for its classic comfort food, fun cocktails, friendly staff, and kick-ass patio, chef Chris Douglass told the Globe, “We have had a great run, our core team has been together from the start, we’ve all gotten older (especially me), and we are ready for new things.”
Boston Lotto Winner Is 'Lucky For Life'
The winner of the lottery game that gives $25,000 a year for life accepted his winnings on his own terms, cashing out his prize in one impressive lump sum.Samuel Uzuegbu, of Hyde Park, won the multi-state lottery game "Lucky for Life" on Monday, Jan. 23 when the first five numbers of his ticket mat…
Ducali in Boston is selling heart-shaped pizzas to celebrate Valentine’s Day
One Boston restaurant is taking its pizza up a notch to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Heart-shaped pizzas are back at Ducali Pizzeria & Bar in Boston this year for sweethearts looking to celebrate with a slice of pie. The Roman style pizzeria, which is styled after the neighborhood pizzerias of...
hot969boston.com
5 Of The MOST Expensive Zip Codes To Rent In The USA Are In Massachusetts
An apartment search site called RentHop released a list of the most expensive ZIP codes in the United States. The MOST expensive ZIP is 33109, which is Fisher Island in Florida. Get this. The average price there for a 2 bedroom luxury apartment was a whopping $22,000 last year, according to the report. It’ll make Boston seem like a bargain. I just wanted to ease the blow.
high-profile.com
BPDA Approves New Housing in South Boston, Dorchester, and Allston
Boston – The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) board of directors recently approved four new development projects representing 2.5 million sq. ft. The new projects will create 145 residential units, 56 of which will be designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 2,267 construction jobs and 4,614 permanent jobs.
