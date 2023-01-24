Read full article on original website
Colfax High School on lockdown due to stranger on campus
A high school in Placer County went into to lockdown on Tuesday due to a report of an unidentified person on campus, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.
Sacramento firefighters, police going head to head at 49th 'Pig Bowl'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 'Pig Bowl' charity football game between officers and firefighters is coming up Saturday. The annual game is a way to give back to the community and honor fallen heroes. “I’m looking forward to a year that we don’t have any names, but unfortunately the reality...
Mountain Democrat
Go behind the scenes with the Sheriff’s Office
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy is now taking applications for enrollment. The academy aims to familiarize El Dorado County residents with different aspects of law enforcement and the role the Sheriff’s Office plays within the community. In 16 weeks of classes, participants go behind...
Roseville official sentenced after embezzling nearly $308,000 from the city
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville official was sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzlement by a public officer and five counts of public officer crimes, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. Honorable Judge Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation....
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville official sentenced to Placer County jail for embezzlement of public funds
Multiple local agencies hit with fraudulent billing. Roseville, Calif. – On Jan. 25, 2023, the Honorable Judge Eugene Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach, age 55, to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation, which will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. This sentencing comes...
2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
krcrtv.com
$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest
OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
2nd teen suspect in robberies near McClatchy High arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to separate robberies near a Sacramento high school. The first suspect was identified as Keavie Letoria Young Jr., 18. Police said he was found Jan. 17 on the 2900 block of Marconi Avenue and arrested on a felony warrant they obtained. He was allegedly found with a stolen concealed gun on him.
Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River
(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
Olivehurst man arrested after hatchet attack at Yuba City Raley's
YUBA CITY, Calif. — An Olivehurst man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet. Officers with the Yuba City Police Department responded around 6:40 a.m. to reports of a man damaging a car in the parking lot of a Raley's on West Onstott Frontage Road. When officers arrived they found a car with its windows smashed. The person in the car was not hurt.
UC Davis student dies in on-campus housing
DAVIS, Calif. — A UC Davis student died in their campus housing Tuesday morning, according to campus officials. The student lived in Miller Hall on campus and has not been identified. "Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful...
How AAPI communities are dealing with trauma after multiple mass shootings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Local therapists and counseling services from the Asian American Pacific Islander Community (AAPI) are seeing an influx of calls this week after the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay mass shooting. Asian Pacific Community Counseling in Sacramento saw an increase in calls to their counselors in...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff: Two wanted suspects arrested
Two suspects that were wanted through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers have been arrested according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. Four suspects are still being sought. **UPDATE** ARRESTED. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
He stayed at a Northern California nursing home then died. Why jury awarded huge verdict
A Sacramento jury has returned verdicts totaling more than $30 million against the owners of a Roseville nursing home after a prominent retired Sac State professor died following a brief stay at the home. The Superior Court jury returned a verdict of $5.9 million in compensatory damages last week, and...
KCRA.com
Thomas O’Donnell, man accused in murder of CHP captain’s husband, pleads not guilty
The man arrested in early December in connection with the murder of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding’s husband, Michael Harding, appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. Sixty-one-year-old Thomas O’Donnell’s arraignment was held in Cumberland County, Kentucky, and was overseen by Judge David Williams.
DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports
(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dump Truck Collides With Bicyclist Near Auburn
A dump truck accident involving a bicycle rider occurred in Newcastle near Auburn on January 21. The crash occurred at the intersection of Ridge Road and Uncle Joe’s Lane around 11:24 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Fire department first responders were called to the accident scene to assess injuries to the bicycle rider.
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
Dance community saddened by shooting at Southern California ballroom studio
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Southern California mourns the loss of those killed in a recent mass shooting, so too does the dance community in the Sacramento area. Local dancers ABC10 spoke with were shocked and saddened to hear of the shooting last weekend, in which the shooter opened fire on a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio killing 11. A Lunar New Year celebration was happening at Star Dance Studio at the time of the shooting.
