For the second straight year, Richland restaurateur/certified sommelier JD Nolan scored a Platinum via his association with winemaker Ashley Stephens, whose work on behalf of the Mercer family merited three Platinums in 2022. Here’s a remarkable angle taken with Petit Verdot at the forefront (52%), backed by Merlot (47%) and a well-placed drop of Cabernet Sauvignon. The muscular nature of PV imparts notes of smoky prosciutto and a fist full of blueberries covered in milk chocolate. Silky tannins make for a remarkably long finish of dark blue fruit. These wines are available online as well as at the Nolan family’s Fat Olives across the street from the historic Uptown Shopping Center. Qualifying award: San Francisco Chronicle (gold)

RICHLAND, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO