Cambridge, MA

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Joined By Jennifer Garner For Daughter Seraphina's Musical Event In LA: Photos

The more the merrier! Ben Affleck, 50, and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, were joined by the Gone Girl star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, on Sunday to attend his daughter, Seraphina Affleck‘s musical event in Los Angeles (see PHOTOS HERE). The Shotgun Wedding star dressed chic at the event in a pair of blue jeans, cropped coat, and a green turtle neck. J.Lo also accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses, heels, and an iconic Hermès Birkin bag. The J.Lo Beauty founder was also seen holding hands with her child, Emme, 10, while at the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jennifer Garner Was Spotted with Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez — & Once Again, These Three Are Co-Parenting Goals

Hollywood A-listers are leading the way in selfless co-parenting, and it’s so refreshing to see! Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are focusing on their children, and they were recently spotted at an event with Affleck’s new wife Jennifer Lopez in a blended family outing. On Sunday, Garner brought kids Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10, to a musical event to see Seraphina, 14, perform, per Page Six. Affleck and Lopez also showed up, accompanied by Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, and J.Lo’s 14-year-old Emme. Her 14-year-old son Max was not in attendance. (See the photos HERE.) They were dressed casually, with Garner...
Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films. A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)." 
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in 'To Leslie'

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Why Jennifer Garner Isn't Ready to Marry John Miller After 4 Years of Dating

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have tied the knot after a little more than a year of dating (again), but Jennifer Garner isn’t rushing down the aisle with her boyfriend of over four years, John Miller. A source explained to Us Weekly that while Garner is very committed to Miller, she is a little more reluctant to jump into another marriage. Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years, separating in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. Prior to that, Garner was married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004.
Razzies 2023 Nominations: Netflix's 'Blonde,' Tom Hanks, Pete Davidson & More

The Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) are back and ready to celebrate (or denounce?) the worst in cinema from the past year, with Netflix‘s Blonde leading the way with eight nominations. “[Blonde] ‘explores’ the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe… by continuing to exploit her posthumously,” the Razzie organizers said...
Brad Pitt & George Clooney: The 'Oceans' Costars Reunite To Film 'Wolves' In NYC: Photos

The boys are back! Ocean’s Eleven‘s dynamic duo Brad Pitt, 59, and George Clooney, 61, were spotted filming their upcoming Apple thriller, Wolves, in New York City on Jan. 24. While on the set of the new project, Brad rocked a pair of grey dress pants, a grey sweater, and a white button-up shirt complete with a leather jacket. George, for his part, looked dapper in dark dress pants, and a black turtleneck. He even twinned with his pal in a black leather jacket!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Young Sheldon's Mckenna Grace Thinks Reese Witherspoon Should Play An Adult Version Of Paige

In "Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon," the titular young version of the former show's protagonist Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), portrayed by Iain Armitage in the latter series, possesses what would be considered a well above average intellect for an adult despite his relative inexperience in life. Because of his prodigious nature, Sheldon appears to enjoy surrounding himself with others that can challenge his signature smarts, no matter their age. Sheldon's foil in "Young Sheldon," therefore, is Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace), seemingly the only other child who can rival him intellectually.
Ben Affleck and Both Jennifers Are Committed To Blended Family Harmony

No bad blood here. Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Garner showed off their blended family when the trio attended an event together over the weekend. On Sunday, both the Jens, as well as Affleck were seen heading into a performance hall in Santa Monica, California, seemingly to attend a musical concert presented by one of Affleck and Garner’s daughters.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Razzie Awards Nominations: 'Blonde' Leads Films With 8 Nods; Tom Hanks Listed Twice For 'Elvis' & 'Pinocchio'

Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde landed eight nominations from this year’s Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture.  Announcing the film’s Razzies haul, the organization described the biopic as a film that “explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe…by continuing to exploit her posthumously.” Dominik also picked up Worst Screenplay and Director nominations.  Rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy Good Mourning trails Blonde with seven nominations. The Razzies called the flick a “laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes.” Kelly, who shares co-writing and screenplay credits with Mod Sun, racked up four noms, including worst...
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

