J.Lo & Ben Affleck Joined By Jennifer Garner For Daughter Seraphina’s Musical Event In LA: Photos
The more the merrier! Ben Affleck, 50, and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, were joined by the Gone Girl star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, on Sunday to attend his daughter, Seraphina Affleck‘s musical event in Los Angeles (see PHOTOS HERE). The Shotgun Wedding star dressed chic at the event in a pair of blue jeans, cropped coat, and a green turtle neck. J.Lo also accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses, heels, and an iconic Hermès Birkin bag. The J.Lo Beauty founder was also seen holding hands with her child, Emme, 10, while at the event.
Jennifer Garner Was Spotted with Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez — & Once Again, These Three Are Co-Parenting Goals
Hollywood A-listers are leading the way in selfless co-parenting, and it’s so refreshing to see! Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are focusing on their children, and they were recently spotted at an event with Affleck’s new wife Jennifer Lopez in a blended family outing. On Sunday, Garner brought kids Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10, to a musical event to see Seraphina, 14, perform, per Page Six. Affleck and Lopez also showed up, accompanied by Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, and J.Lo’s 14-year-old Emme. Her 14-year-old son Max was not in attendance. (See the photos HERE.) They were dressed casually, with Garner...
Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'
His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films. A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)."
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
wegotthiscovered.com
Richard Gere names his highly specific set of conditions for joining a superhero franchise
Veteran actor Richard Gere is open to appearing in a superhero movie, but only if it meets his exacting standards. Per ComicBookMovie, the Pretty Woman star reveals he is willing to take on a superhero role as long as the film is innovative and unpredictable. He explains:. “It would depend...
William H. Macy Calls ‘Maybe I Do’ Costars Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere ‘Iconic’: ‘We Grew Up Together’ in the Industry
It's hard to grasp just how star-studded Michael Jacobs' new romantic comedy Maybe I Do actually is — that even lead William H. Macy is pinching himself. Best Romantic Comedies "It was something to work with these people. They're all iconic and I can't say I grew up with them. We grew up together. We're […]
Elle
Why Jennifer Garner Isn’t Ready to Marry John Miller After 4 Years of Dating
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have tied the knot after a little more than a year of dating (again), but Jennifer Garner isn’t rushing down the aisle with her boyfriend of over four years, John Miller. A source explained to Us Weekly that while Garner is very committed to Miller, she is a little more reluctant to jump into another marriage. Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years, separating in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. Prior to that, Garner was married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004.
tvinsider.com
Razzies 2023 Nominations: Netflix’s ‘Blonde,’ Tom Hanks, Pete Davidson & More
The Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) are back and ready to celebrate (or denounce?) the worst in cinema from the past year, with Netflix‘s Blonde leading the way with eight nominations. “[Blonde] ‘explores’ the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe… by continuing to exploit her posthumously,” the Razzie organizers said...
Brad Pitt & George Clooney: The ‘Oceans’ Costars Reunite To Film ‘Wolves’ In NYC: Photos
The boys are back! Ocean’s Eleven‘s dynamic duo Brad Pitt, 59, and George Clooney, 61, were spotted filming their upcoming Apple thriller, Wolves, in New York City on Jan. 24. While on the set of the new project, Brad rocked a pair of grey dress pants, a grey sweater, and a white button-up shirt complete with a leather jacket. George, for his part, looked dapper in dark dress pants, and a black turtleneck. He even twinned with his pal in a black leather jacket!
Marlon Brando: A Look Back at the Brooding, Legendary Actor
"Moody, mumbly, Omaha-born maestro of Method acting." That's how People Magazine once described Hollywood legend Marlon Brando, whose earliest career goal, was to be a minister.
Young Sheldon's Mckenna Grace Thinks Reese Witherspoon Should Play An Adult Version Of Paige
In "Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon," the titular young version of the former show's protagonist Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), portrayed by Iain Armitage in the latter series, possesses what would be considered a well above average intellect for an adult despite his relative inexperience in life. Because of his prodigious nature, Sheldon appears to enjoy surrounding himself with others that can challenge his signature smarts, no matter their age. Sheldon's foil in "Young Sheldon," therefore, is Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace), seemingly the only other child who can rival him intellectually.
wmagazine.com
Ben Affleck and Both Jennifers Are Committed To Blended Family Harmony
No bad blood here. Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Garner showed off their blended family when the trio attended an event together over the weekend. On Sunday, both the Jens, as well as Affleck were seen heading into a performance hall in Santa Monica, California, seemingly to attend a musical concert presented by one of Affleck and Garner’s daughters.
Razzie Awards Nominations: ‘Blonde’ Leads Films With 8 Nods; Tom Hanks Listed Twice For ‘Elvis’ & ‘Pinocchio’
Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde landed eight nominations from this year’s Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture. Announcing the film’s Razzies haul, the organization described the biopic as a film that “explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe…by continuing to exploit her posthumously.” Dominik also picked up Worst Screenplay and Director nominations. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy Good Mourning trails Blonde with seven nominations. The Razzies called the flick a “laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes.” Kelly, who shares co-writing and screenplay credits with Mod Sun, racked up four noms, including worst...
Andrea Riseborough's 'To Leslie' heads back to theaters after best actress Oscar nod
Indie drama 'To Leslie,' which made only $27,000 in its first theatrical run, heads back to cinemas after star Andrea Riseborough's surprise Oscar nomination.
Sean Penn & Ex Robin Wright’s Relationship Status Revealed After Public Outings: Report
Who says exes can’t be friends? Sean Penn and his ex-wife Robin Wright have been seen out and about together on quite a few occasions recently, shortly after each split from their respective new spouses. Despite the recent outings, an insider close to the pair has revealed that they’re simply very close, according to a new report from People.
Daniel Dae Kim says success of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ has inadvertently hampered Asian-led films
The blockbuster hit “Crazy Rich Asians” has raised unrealistic expectations for other Asian-led film projects, the actor Daniel Dae Kim said this week at a panel discussion at the Sundance Film Festival. “One of the collateral damage effects of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ was that everyone wanted to do...
