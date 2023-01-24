Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have tied the knot after a little more than a year of dating (again), but Jennifer Garner isn’t rushing down the aisle with her boyfriend of over four years, John Miller. A source explained to Us Weekly that while Garner is very committed to Miller, she is a little more reluctant to jump into another marriage. Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years, separating in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. Prior to that, Garner was married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004.

