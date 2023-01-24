Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelp’s list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.

The list named the top 100 pizza joints in the country and the Oregon restaurant that ranked the highest wasn’t one from Portland. Instead, it’s located in Seaside.

The coastal restaurant A&B Pizza ranked 11th on Yelp’s list. The restaurant is a one-man operation. According to Yelp, owner Mike Kaffer not only takes the orders, but he also makes the pizzas from start to finish.

In Yelp reviews, customers love the chewy crust on the pizzas and the melty housemade mozzarella.

Kaffer keeps things simple with a limited menu. A 16-inch cheese pizza costs $16 and each additional topping is three dollars. Toppings include pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, capocollo, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, black olives, arugula, pineapple, basil and extra cheese.

Customers can also order a side of arugula, cans of soda and sausage to go.

The restaurant is open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Yelpers recommend getting a pizza to go and eating it on the beach.

Some people might say no pizza is complete if it doesn’t have gooey, stringy cheese stretching between the slices. The Secret Pizza Society in Portland says otherwise.

This vegan restaurant was the Oregon pizza spot that ranked second highest on the list. Overall, it ranked 20th.

It’s known for serving pizzas using only vegan or vegetarian-friendly ingredients.

Instead of dairy cheese, Secret Pizza Society uses coconut-based cheese – and tofu or other meat substitutes to replace things like pepperoni and sausage.

The other three Oregon pizza spots that made the list are Pizza Thief in Portland, ranked 24th; Panezanellie Breadstick Shoppe in Sublimity, ranked 25th; and Oregon Wood Fired Pizza in Eugene, ranked 91st.

Only two Washington restaurants made the list: Moto in Seattle and West of Chicago Pizza Company in Seattle.

Yelp said it compiled the list by identifying businesses in the pizza category on Yelp. It then ranked the top spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

