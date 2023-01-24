ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelp’s list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.

The list named the top 100 pizza joints in the country and the Oregon restaurant that ranked the highest wasn’t one from Portland. Instead, it’s located in Seaside.

The coastal restaurant A&B Pizza ranked 11th on Yelp’s list. The restaurant is a one-man operation. According to Yelp, owner Mike Kaffer not only takes the orders, but he also makes the pizzas from start to finish.

In Yelp reviews, customers love the chewy crust on the pizzas and the melty housemade mozzarella.

Kaffer keeps things simple with a limited menu. A 16-inch cheese pizza costs $16 and each additional topping is three dollars. Toppings include pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, capocollo, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, black olives, arugula, pineapple, basil and extra cheese.

Customers can also order a side of arugula, cans of soda and sausage to go.

The restaurant is open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Yelpers recommend getting a pizza to go and eating it on the beach.

Some people might say no pizza is complete if it doesn’t have gooey, stringy cheese stretching between the slices. The Secret Pizza Society in Portland says otherwise.

This vegan restaurant was the Oregon pizza spot that ranked second highest on the list. Overall, it ranked 20th.

It’s known for serving pizzas using only vegan or vegetarian-friendly ingredients.

Instead of dairy cheese, Secret Pizza Society uses coconut-based cheese – and tofu or other meat substitutes to replace things like pepperoni and sausage.

The other three Oregon pizza spots that made the list are Pizza Thief in Portland, ranked 24th; Panezanellie Breadstick Shoppe in Sublimity, ranked 25th; and Oregon Wood Fired Pizza in Eugene, ranked 91st.

Only two Washington restaurants made the list: Moto in Seattle and West of Chicago Pizza Company in Seattle.

Yelp said it compiled the list by identifying businesses in the pizza category on Yelp. It then ranked the top spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
KGW

10 Oregon restaurants, chefs nominated for 2023 James Beard Awards

PORTLAND, Ore — The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef awards on Wednesday. Among the nominees for the so-called “Oscars of the food world" are 10 Oregon restaurants, wineries and chefs. This year, Oregon has four nominations for national awards: Portland's Kann...
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Quirky Oregon Coast History Embedded in Seaside: Mystery Wall, Fishing Pier

(Seaside, Oregon) – There's much more to history on the Oregon coast than people realize. A lot of times that means landmarks you can no longer see anymore, much of it surprisingly oddball. In other moments, there are small remnants of history just lying around on or near the beaches, sometimes way up in the hills. They're hard to spot in many instances, but once you do you start wondering: just what in the hell was that?
SEASIDE, OR
The Oregonian

Will it snow in Portland this weekend?

Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
PORTLAND, OR
ijpr.org

Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast

Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

11 most scenic Pacific Northwest road trips

One of my favorite parts of the world is right in my home state, with Highway 101 circling the peninsula for 300 miles. Start by taking the ferry from Seattle to Bainbridge Island, where you can go wine tasting, browse the cute town, and enjoy views across the sound. Continue on the 104 to adorable Port Townsend before spending a few days camping, surfing, hiking, or skiing in the winter at Olympic National Park. Highlights in the park include Hurricane Ridge, Forks, the coast, and the Hoh Rainforest. Plan between six and nine days for this route.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
HILLSBORO, OR
