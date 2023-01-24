Read full article on original website
Man injured in Olathe hit-and-run crash while crossing street
Olathe police investigate a hit-and-run crash that injured a 24-year-old man crossing the road near Sheridan Street and Parker Street.
KCTV 5
Leavenworth man sentenced after 11 bags of marijuana are found in vehicle
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, resident has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle. According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Tyler Jacob Chappell was sentenced to 88 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement. That is 7.33 years.
KCTV 5
2 dead following Thursday morning crash on US 69 Highway in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have identified two people who died in a crash on Thursday morning. The Overland Park Police Department said the crash happened at 7:44 a.m. on northbound U.S. 69 Highway, south of W. 103rd. According to the police, Vehicle 1 was entering the...
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 21, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kim I Gross, age 65 of Clinton, MO struck a deer in the roadway, ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a guardrail end. The driver of vehicle 1 was treated at the scene with minor injuries.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Wednesday
A Kearney woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:15 Wednesday morning on Lightburne Street, at I-35, as 32-year-old Kalli J. Simons drove southbound. Troopers say Simons struck another southbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Green City resident...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust
A Pettis County woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in her hometown. The Sedalia Police Department reports Angela Barber-Cox, 61, of Sedalia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without an operator’s license.
KMBC.com
Lenexa police cruiser struck by fleeing vehicle in area of Interstate 35, 87th Street
LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa police cruiser was struck by a fleeing vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Lenexa police said they were checking on a person who was passed out behind the wheel at the QuikTrip at 87th Street and Interstate 35. After...
mykdkd.com
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Execute Drug Bust Near Warsaw MO
On January 13th 2023, at approximately 4:08 PM, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Fairview Drive near Warsaw, MO. Jada E. Gedminas, 46, of Warsaw was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a class C felony. Gedminas was transported to the Benton County Jail and received a $25,000 cash or surety bond. In total, approximately one-half ounce of methamphetamine, scales, measuring devises, paraphernalia, baggies and cash where seized.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia roommates arrested on drug charges following two-month undercover investigation
Pettis County roommates are behind bars following a two-month long drug investigation focused on meth distribution in that area. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports it was aided by detectives with the Mid-Mo Drug Task Force and Sedalia Police on Tuesday while conducting a traffic stop in the area of 3rd and Osage. A K9 alerted deputies to a positive hit for drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up an ounce and a half of suspected methamphetamine, half a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Kansas City man charged after police find meth, gun on him during ATV crash
Federal prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man after finding methamphetamine and guns on him when he crashed his ATV in Independence.
KMBC.com
Kansas City woman hospitalized after semitrailer drags her vehicle 8 miles after crash on I-435 in Leawood
LEAWOOD, Kan. — A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized early Wednesday after a semitrailer dragged her vehicle nearly eight miles after a crash. Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a small car became trapped under a semitrailer on Interstate 435. Leawood police said the crash happened at the intersection of...
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
KCK police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car
Kansas City, Kansas, detectives have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead inside a vehicle on Thursday.
kjluradio.com
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
kttn.com
Kansas City man indicted for meth trafficking, illegal firearms
A Kansas City, Mo., man who was injured when his ATV flipped over while making a turn on an Independence, Mo., street was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Melvin L. Carter, 48, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand...
kttn.com
Four vehicle chain reaction crash on Interstate 35 injures one person
A Cameron resident went to Liberty Hospital following an accident involving four vehicles on Monday afternoon on northbound Interstate 35 in Clay County. Fifty-three-year-old Russell Reynolds of Cameron received minor injuries. The chain reaction accident also involved vehicles driven by 32-year-old Stefon Jordan of Kansas City, 47-year-old James Martin of...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Area Traffic Stops Result in Drug Charges
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Two men have been charged with various drug offenses following separate traffic stops. The first stop came on the afternoon of January 14th when the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup about three miles south of Pocahontas where 30-year-old Cory Northup of Independence, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon as an ineligible person.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
WIBW
One hospitalized after SUV hits car parked on shoulder of KC interstate
MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after an SUV hit her car parked on the shoulder of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound I-35 and Lamar Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.
Video captures car dragged under semi for miles on Kansas City interstate
The video is from early Wednesday morning. A driver slid under a semi and then was struck underneath it for several miles along Interstate 435.
