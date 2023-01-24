ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

13 Best Beaches in Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara can only lay claim to 110 of California’s 840 miles of picturesque coastline. Lucky for residents and visitors of the American Riviera, that mileage includes some of the finest beaches in the Golden State. Whether you seek a secluded respite or a gnarly surf break, chances are this oceanside retreat has a stretch of shore to fit the bill.
Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California

First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
El Capitán State Beach Bear

Dan McCaslin is the author of Stone Anchors in Antiquity and has written extensively about the local backcountry. His latest book, Autobiography in the Anthropocene, is available at Lulu.com. He serves as an archaeological site steward for the U.S. Forest Service in Los Padres National Forest. He welcomes reader ideas for future Noozhawk columns, and can be reached at cazmania3@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
New restaurants, notable closures and food news in and around I.V.

The Daily Nexus On the Menu Team wants to ring in the new year by highlighting some recent changes in Santa Barbara’s restaurant scene. A recurring theme in our local restaurant coverage is documenting how the pandemic has made restaurant ownership more difficult for owners facing challenges such as supply chain issues and difficulties in hiring employees. From the shuttering of I.V.’s beloved Study Hall bar to restaurant openings that should draw more traffic to State Street, there are several new culinary developments in Santa Barbara County.
Family and friends remember Kevin Natale

VENTURA, Calif.-People wore sports jerseys to celebrate the life of Kevin Natale. Natale , born in 1980, was a teen athlete in 1994 when he was shot and paralyzed by a mentally ill neighbor in the Ventura Keys. As a quadriplegic Natale created an organization called "Founded on Forgiveness" and forgave the gunman serving a The post Family and friends remember Kevin Natale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown

••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
