Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Noozhawk
Injured Man Rescued from Steep Hillside in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded Sunday to rescue an injured man on a steep hillside in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Engineer Mike Gray said crews were dispatched about 11:25 a.m. to the incident in the 2000 block of North...
tripsavvy.com
13 Best Beaches in Santa Barbara, California
Santa Barbara can only lay claim to 110 of California’s 840 miles of picturesque coastline. Lucky for residents and visitors of the American Riviera, that mileage includes some of the finest beaches in the Golden State. Whether you seek a secluded respite or a gnarly surf break, chances are this oceanside retreat has a stretch of shore to fit the bill.
anemeraldcitylife.com
Room Tour of the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach in Oxnard California
First of all, have you ever heard of Oxnard, California? It’s an area just about 60 miles northwest of LAX and we went to visit because I heard it would be an excellent home base to explore the Channel Islands. It turns out, Oxnard is also a really great foodie destination- my family tried to conquer the Oxnard taco trail and barely made it 1/5 through so we’ll have to come back again. We were hosted by Visit Oxnard at the Hilton Zachari Dunes at Mandalay Beach and had a fantastic time at this beautiful resort. We would definitely stay here again.
kclu.org
Tourism industry in Southern Santa Barbara County bounces back from pandemic, but hits new bump
It’s a beautiful, sunny afternoon, and a great day to be at one of the. Tri-Counties premiere tourism destinations. John and Jamie Bebe of Bakersfield are strolling on Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf. "We come up from Bakersfield because we love Santa Barbara...it's beautiful...we come for lunch, sometimes stay...
Noozhawk
El Capitán State Beach Bear
Dan McCaslin is the author of Stone Anchors in Antiquity and has written extensively about the local backcountry. His latest book, Autobiography in the Anthropocene, is available at Lulu.com. He serves as an archaeological site steward for the U.S. Forest Service in Los Padres National Forest. He welcomes reader ideas for future Noozhawk columns, and can be reached at cazmania3@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
KEYT
Just before the Santa Barbara harbor closure, some fishermen got their catch in and to the market
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some Santa Barbara fishermen were able to get their catch in, just in time this week before the harbor entrance closed. The entrance is off limits until sometime Saturday while a sand bar is opened up by an emergency dredging operations. A few fishermen with boat...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Jan. 15?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $880,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $572,273. The average price per square foot ended up at $346.
Daily Nexus
New restaurants, notable closures and food news in and around I.V.
The Daily Nexus On the Menu Team wants to ring in the new year by highlighting some recent changes in Santa Barbara’s restaurant scene. A recurring theme in our local restaurant coverage is documenting how the pandemic has made restaurant ownership more difficult for owners facing challenges such as supply chain issues and difficulties in hiring employees. From the shuttering of I.V.’s beloved Study Hall bar to restaurant openings that should draw more traffic to State Street, there are several new culinary developments in Santa Barbara County.
Family and friends remember Kevin Natale
VENTURA, Calif.-People wore sports jerseys to celebrate the life of Kevin Natale. Natale , born in 1980, was a teen athlete in 1994 when he was shot and paralyzed by a mentally ill neighbor in the Ventura Keys. As a quadriplegic Natale created an organization called "Founded on Forgiveness" and forgave the gunman serving a The post Family and friends remember Kevin Natale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange
A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
sitelinesb.com
Plans for a New Jeff Shelton Building Downtown
••• The February 1 agenda of the Historic Landmarks Commission includes a new Jeff Shelton building at 225 Equestrian Avenue, the one-block street just north of Anapamu Street, between Santa Barbara Street and Garden Street: “Proposal to demolish all existing onsite structures, and construct a new three-story mixed-use building comprised of a 4,688-square-foot single-unit residence, a 656-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit, a 500-square-foot commercial office, and 530-square-foot attached garage.” Don’t let the demolition get you down; what’s there now is pretty drecky.
Noozhawk
Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
New map shows how much home values changed in 2022 throughout SLO County, Santa Maria
Every community in the region saw an increase.
Noozhawk
Man on Death Row for 1980 Killing of Isla Vista Boy Found Dead in Prison Cell
A Death Row inmate from Santa Barbara County — convicted of sodomizing and killing a 6-year-old Isla Vista boy in 1980 — was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Malcolm Joseph Robbins, 63, one...
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
California is recovering after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and at least three aftershocks hit the state early Wednesday morning off the coast of Malibu.
SpaceX designates Jan. 29 launch window from Vandenberg Space Force Base
SpaceX has selected Jan. 29 at 8:47 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 49 Starlink satellites and D-Orbit's ION satellite carrier 'SCV009 Eclectic Elena' into low earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post SpaceX designates Jan. 29 launch window from Vandenberg Space Force Base appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
The city of Santa Barbara issued a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon. The post City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
