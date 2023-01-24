ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Caught on camera: Beth Wood walks to car, drives away before crash

Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State Auditor on Friday shows Beth Wood, the chief of that office, getting into her state-issued car minutes before a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against her. Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State...
WRAL News

NC suspends Wood's state-owned vehicle as crash investigates continues

The state agency that manages state-owned cars suspended State Auditor Beth Wood’s vehicle assignment as an investigation continues into a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. Meanwhile, the state said the towing and repairs to the car Woods wrecked in the Dec. 8 incident totaled about $7,700.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

13-year-old injured from shooting in Rocky Mount

On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old was taken to their facility...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

WRAL

Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
DURHAM, NC

