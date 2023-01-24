Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, NC
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gears Up for Wild Nights with the Arrival of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social at FentonJames TulianoCary, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
WRAL
Video from auditor's office shows Beth Wood get into car minutes before hit-and-run crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State Auditor on Friday shows Beth Wood, the chief of that office, getting into her state-issued car minutes before a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against her. Wood was involved in a Dec. 8...
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
cbs17
Butner man breaks into homes, steals car then crashes and flees on foot, sheriff says
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
WRAL
Caught on camera: Beth Wood walks to car, drives away before crash
Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State Auditor on Friday shows Beth Wood, the chief of that office, getting into her state-issued car minutes before a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against her. Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State...
NC Auditor Beth Wood's use of state-owned car suspended amid hit-and-run investigation: NCDOA
Wood's use of an assigned state-issued car has been temporarily suspended amid the ongoing investigation.
High-speed chase spanning 2 NC counties ends, suspect taken into custody
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after police say they pursued a stolen vehicle through multiple counties. According to authorities, the high-speed chase started at the Union/Mecklenburg County line and came to an end near Rocky River Road and Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe. The chase...
WRAL News
NC suspends Wood's state-owned vehicle as crash investigates continues
The state agency that manages state-owned cars suspended State Auditor Beth Wood’s vehicle assignment as an investigation continues into a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. Meanwhile, the state said the towing and repairs to the car Woods wrecked in the Dec. 8 incident totaled about $7,700.
Thousands in taxpayer dollars used to fix state auditor’s Toyota after crash, NC agency says
The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 they spent thousands of tax payer dollars to repair a vehicle involved in a collision with state auditor Beth Wood.
Sheriff: 3 arrested with 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor in North Carolina
Two of the three involved in the bust are now also facing child abuse charges, according to the sheriff's office.
North Carolina woman found safe after vanishing for 1 week, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, vanished on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
cbs17
Protest against police brutality held in downtown Raleigh; activists calling for justice for Tyre Nichols, Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists gathered in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to hold a protest against police brutality. It started at 1 p.m. along Fayetteville Street. The protest comes in the aftermath of Memphis police releasing body camera videos showing the violent arrest that ended with Tyre Nichols’ death.
WRAL News
13-year-old injured from shooting in Rocky Mount
On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old was taken to their facility...
cbs17
Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
WRAL News
State Auditor Beth Wood attended prominent lawyer's party before crash, sources say
State Auditor Beth Wood was attending a party hosted by a prominent Raleigh lawyer the night she crashed a state-owned vehicle, multiple sources told WRAL. The incident led to a hit-and-run charge against Wood. The party was held Dec. 8 in the building featured in a recently unsurfaced social media...
WRAL
Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
cbs17
Vehicle stolen from Wilson woman delivering pizza, teen flees and crashes car, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager stole a car on Tuesday from a woman who was delivering pizza, according to the Wilson Police Department. On Tuesday shortly after 11:45 a.m., officers of the Wilson Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Cameron Road in reference to an auto theft.
cbs17
Woman dies after Durham shooting near Duke Park, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a shooting in Durham early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of West Knox Street near Duke Park. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a woman who had...
cbs17
WANTED: Durham police looking for man who defrauded business, assaulted employee
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect that it believes defrauded a business, assaulted an employee and stole power tools in two separate incidents. Police said the first incident happened Jan. 13 in the 1700 block of Northpointe Drive, where a Home Depot...
WRAL
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
WRAL News
28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
