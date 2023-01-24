Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Millwood Superintendent Sets New Game Admission Policy
For the remainder of the season, no student without a valid Millwood Public School District I.D. will be admitted to the district’s games and no minor not accompanied by an adult will be admitted to games, said Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent. In addition, Supt. Woods said the district...
blackchronicle.com
Pittman Is Recipient Of National Group’s Award
State Rep. Ajay Pittman (Dem., Oklahoma City) is the recipient of an award from the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women. She was presented a Women’s Spark Award at the recently-held annual conference of NOBEL Women in Hill, Md. She was presented the award at the annual NOBEL...
