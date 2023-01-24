Live power lines down in San Anselmo, structure engulfed in flames

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. ( KRON ) — Live power lines are down and a structure is fully engulfed in flames in San Anselmo, according to an alert from Central Marin Police . Units with the Central Marin Police Department and Ross Valley Fire Department are responding to the scene in the area of Rutherford Drive and Bennit Avenue.

No evacuations are necessary at this time, the alert states. People are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

