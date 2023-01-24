Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Barbara Walters’ daughter sold her Florida getaway after dementia diagnosis
The Florida retreat that Barbara Walters purchased in 2014 — the same year she announced her retirement — was put on the market shortly after her dementia diagnosis took a turn for the worst. Walters, a broadcast media legend who passed away at age 93 just before the...
Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives
The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
How Has 'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Been Doing After His Stroke? A Health Update
It's been a tough time for former American Pickers host Frank Fritz. After he was fired from the popular History Channel series in 2020, Frank suffered a debilitating stroke in July 2021. Has Frank made a full recovery since his stroke? And will he ever return to American Pickers?. Here's...
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Final Project Was This Circular House in Arizona. Now It Can Be Yours for $9 Million.
Before Frank Lloyd Wright died in 1959, he designed one last residence known as the Norman Lykes House. Now, the architect’s final creation can be yours. Sitting on the edge of Arizona’s Phoenix Mountain Preserve, the desert dwelling is one of only 14 other circular-style abodes that Wright ever drew up. Aptly named the Circular Sun House, the project was completed in 1967, almost a decade after Wright’s passing. His apprentice, John Rattenbury, was responsible for carrying out his vision and also oversaw a renovation that took place back in 1994. Today, the midcentury stunner spans 3,095 square feet and holds three bedrooms...
mansionglobal.com
Parking Is Not a Problem at This $25 Million Home Built for a Car Collector
Built for an automotive enthusiast, an Arizona home asking $25 million has a show garage and parking for over 30 cars. The roughly 5-acre property in Paradise Valley is the brainchild of the late car collector Phillips W. Smith, according to listing agent Joan Levinson of Realty One Group. Mr....
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Bold and Glamorous Rental Bedroom Redo Took Inspiration from a Surprising Source
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Older apartments in big cities often have some quirks: no in-unit laundry, no elevators, no central AC, noisy radiators, no parking, tight quarters, very few closets — the list goes on and on. But there are definitely plenty of reasons to move into them, too: beautiful parquet floors, big windows, charming moulding, beautiful exteriors — the list, again, goes on and on.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Selling Half of His Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection
Mike Wolfe of American Pickers is looking to sell off half of his large vintage motorcycle collection at this time. Wolfe, known for his “picking” skills through antiques and collectibles, will be selling more than 60 bikes. That’s nearly half of his private collection. It all will go down at the world’s largest motorcycle auction in Las Vegas later in January.
onekindesign.com
Tour this stunning California home with a contemporary farmhouse vibe
This contemporary farmhouse-style residence was designed by P2 Design in collaboration with Structure Home, nestled on a desirable creekside property in Brentwood, California. The property consists of a main house spread out over two levels along with a full guest home that has a casual, contemporary farmhouse aesthetic and vibe.
Empire Polo Club in Indio hosts Southwest Arts Festival
The 36th annual Southwest Arts Festival, hosted by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, began Thursday in Indio, featuring more than 225 artists. The four-day festival will be held until Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day at the Empire Polo Club, 81-800 Avenue 51. Tickets for...
architecturaldigest.com
Britney Spears Is Reportedly Selling Her Calabasas Mansion After Just Six Months
Just six months ago, pop singer Britney Spears became the owner of a sprawling, 11,650 square foot Calabasas mansion. Now, the star is looking to sell her double-gated pad off-market for $12 million, TMZ reports. The tabloid alleges that she moved into the home but did not stay for long, citing privacy concerns. She originally purchased the house for $11.8 million, and seemingly did not renovate. Spears purchased the mansion after her June wedding to fitness trainer Sam Asghari.
Comments / 0