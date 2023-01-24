ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peebles, OH

Indians improve to 8-9 with win over Ripley

 3 days ago
By Mark Carpenter

When the offense is not putting up major numbers, turn to the defense. That’s what the Peebles Indians varsity boys did on Friday, January 20 as they hosted the Ripley Blue Jays in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. A stingy Peebles defense allowed just 34 points to the visiting Jays, meaning the 46 that the Tribe scored was plenty as the home team claimed a 12-point win.

The 46-34 victory improved the Indians to 8-9 on the season, 3-6 in conference play.

In the win over the Blue Jays, the Indians were led in scoring by 14 points from senior Mason Sims, with classmate Zane Knechtly adding 12.Fellow senior Cory Reed scored 8 while Gage Grooms tossed in 7. Sims and Knechtly also crashed the boards for 8 rebounds apiece with Grooms hauling in 6.

The Indians were back in action on Tuesday night, hosting the West Union Dragons in SHAC action and on Friday , January 27 the Tribe will venture to Fayetteville to battle the first-place Rockets. On Tuesday, January 31, Coach Josh Arey’s squad will host the North Adams Green Devils as a county rivalry is renewed once again.

