ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

Costco Is Selling Disney Pyrex and We’re Obsessed

If you’re a self-proclaimed Disney Adult, we have excellent news: a new line of branded products is here to add some magic to your home!. They are absolutely perfect for storing your Disney movie or Disney Parks copycat foods or brightening up your daily packed lunch. Better yet, you don’t have to wish upon a star to snag the new container set—you just need a Costco card. Read on for all the details about the adorable storage set.
WDW News Today

New 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt & Sweater Arrive at Walt Disney World

As part of the Vault Collection offerings that have appeared throughout the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, we spotted some new apparel paying tribute to the park’s 25th anniversary inside the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt – $39.99. In this t-shirt...
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Inside the Magic

Disney World’s Four Glaring Issues that Bob Iger Needs to Change

Ever since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, fans of the Walt Disney World Resort have been clamoring for past offerings and programs to make their return. It has been almost three years since the United States and Walt Disney World had to shut down to stop the spread of Covid-19. Despite the length of time and all of the recent announcements that Disney Parks Guests received over the last few weeks, it still feels like we are lightyears away from getting back to total normalcy at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. There is no doubt that some of the magic pieces are still missing.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel

On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
Comfy, Safe Couch

The crying started as soon as the decorations started coming down. A woman learns importance of teamwork on wedding day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After the master of the ceremony gave his concluding remarks, I looked at my husband, still wearing my wedding gown, looking all cute, and said, Is that it?? Are we done? Do you mean people are now leaving? I couldn't believe the wedding was over. I fell on the floor and couldn't stop crying!
disneyfanatic.com

Walls Bulge as Water Leaks Into Deluxe Disney World Resort

When you visit the Walt Disney World Resort, there are so many amazing experiences that await you. From enjoying the dozens of fun attractions at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT, to dining on some of the most delicious food you will ever eat, and staying at hotels that transport you to another world, Disney World vacations are always memorable experiences.
FLORIDA STATE
Rebekah Barton

Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes

Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Latest Annual Passholder Exclusive Features ‘Dumbo the Flying Elephant’

Disney has been ramping up the excitement for its Annual Passholders lately, and the latest complimentary offering is not to be missed!. Being an Annual Passholder at Walt Disney World comes with several perks ranging from things like discounted Resort stays to exclusive merchandise (and sometimes even specialty beverages), discounts at restaurants and shops, and more. Recently, Disney also made the move to add more flexibility to theme park visits to Annual Passholders by removing some of the restrictions most loathed by fans.
WDW News Today

Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom

Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...

Comments / 0

Community Policy