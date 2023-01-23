ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brave Space Gatherings

Sunday, January 22, 2023 marked the official beginning of Lunar New Year, Year of the Rabbit and the Cat, one of the most celebrated holidays across all of Asia. The night before, a gunman entered the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park and senselessly killed 11 people, and injured numerous others.
The Fear of Not Flying

Long before Molly Oates learned to walk or even talk, she already knew she could fly. Growing up in the small Southern California town of Westlake Village in the greater Thousand Oaks area, Molly’s family home was surrounded by all-things-aviation – airplane pictures, airplane luggage, airplane toys, airplane itineraries and even extra airplane snacks.
