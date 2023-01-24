Read full article on original website
The Village at Briarcliff | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
The Village at Briarcliff is a simple mall with few options to visit if you want to go shopping. But, if you don't have another shopping center nearby, this site can solve your needs. The best thing about this site is its schedule, which is available 24 hours a day.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
Spire customer hit with $680 gas bill: 'What can I do now?'
A Kansas City man is faced with sticker shock after his gas bill from Spire has jumped more than $200 now.
Kansas City police find body in man’s car after towing it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn’t find a man’s body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.’s...
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
Video captures car dragged under semi for miles on Kansas City interstate
The video is from early Wednesday morning. A driver slid under a semi and then was stuck underneath it for several miles along Interstate 435.
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
KCPD finds possible human remains outside Blue River Waste Water Plant property
Kansas City, Missouri, police found possible human remains early Wednesday morning outside the Blue River Waste Water Plant property at 7300 Hawthorne Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Two people killed in crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park
Two people died after a crash along U.S. 69 Highway near Interstate 435 in Overland Park on Thursday morning.
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
Blue Springs police officer injured in crash responding to call
A Blue Springs police officer is recovering after a driver, suspected of driving under the influence, hit the officer responding to a call.
Kansas City police spot potential human remains near wastewater treatment plant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office after officers found what is believed to be human remains early Wednesday morning. Police said officers from KCMO's East Patrol Division were in the area of the Blue River...
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
27 people charged in Kansas City drug trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Kansas City metro. Anthony D. Harris, 40, Latrell O. Dean, 19, and Seville S. Gardner, 37, are the latest defendants to be charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed by federal courts Thursday. In addition […]
Kia dragged under semi truck on I-435 from State Line Road to Lackman Road
A Kia Forte was trapped under a semi truck after a collision at Interstate 435 and State Line Road in Leawood, Kansas, and dragged by the semi truck to the area of I-435 and Lackman Road.
Hunter shot in accident at Hillsdale State Park
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating after a hunter was shot and injured during an accident at Hillsdale State Park.
2 suspects, including one wearing a onesie, hold up Bank Midwest location in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a Bank Midwest late Monday morning in Kansas City. The Bank Midwest branch at 7904 Ward Parkway was robbed at 11:43 a.m., according to the FBI. Two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which...
Man leaps from second story of Harrah's Casino parking garage, arrested by North Kansas City PD
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is custody following a pursuit in North Kansas City. North Kansas City Police on Tuesday afternoon discovered an occupied stolen vehicle inside the parking garage at Harrah's Casino. When officers approached the vehicle, the man inside jumped out of the vehicle and...
