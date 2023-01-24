Read full article on original website
Related
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
Georgia’s Special Grand Jury Wraps Up and Looks to be Another Democrat Nothingburger Against Trump
After an almost two-year investigation including dozens of subpoenas of Trump associates, Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis doesn’t appear to have anything tangible which might lead to prosecutable charges.
Washington Examiner
Kemp orders special election after newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing narcotics
A newly elected Georgia state lawmaker has stepped down from office after being charged with stealing prescription drugs from a retirement complex, triggering a Jan. 31 special election to fill his seat. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed an order over the holiday weekend setting up the special election at the...
WSB Radio
Former Lt. Governor says ‘there’s enough information’ for Fulton DA to indict Trump
Georgia’s former Lt. governor says he feels Fulton County’s district attorney has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump. A special purpose grand jury finished an eight-month-long investigation about two weeks ago which looked into possible criminal meddling with Georgia’s 2020 election by Trump. A report...
Stacey Abrams group ordered to pay nearly a quarter-million dollars in legal costs
Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Action group has been ordered to pay a quarter-million dollars in legal costs by a federal court in Georgia.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Atlanta DA doesn't want the public to see the special grand jury report into Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 vote
The judge indicated he wants to make the report public, but may wait until after an indictment decision.
‘RHOSLC’s Jen Shah to serve time at Club Fed prison which doesn’t even have cells: lawyer
Soon-to-be prison inmate Jen Shah will spend the next six-and-a-half years doing easy time at a Club Fed-style low-security Texas prison camp — where she won’t even have to sleep in a cell, sources told The Post. The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star — who famously once quipped the only crime she was guilty of was “being Shah-mazing” — was sentenced by a federal judge Friday for her role in leading a telemarketing scheme that scammed elderly Americans out of millions of dollars. Despite her criminal deeds, the disgraced businesswoman, 49, and mom of two will be housed in a...
Judge concludes hearing on Trump grand jury report without a decision – as it happened
‘This is not simple,’ says judge on releasing Georgia grand jury’s report into Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results
Trump and two rioters are sued over the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick
The officer, who was attacked with chemical spray during the insurrection, suffered a series of strokes and died the day after the Jan. 6 attack.
Georgia DA asks judge to keep Trump criminal probe report sealed, citing concern for 'future defendants'
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked judge not to release a special grand jury report outlining its investigation into former President Donald Trump, reports said.
FBI Offers $10k Reward For Information On Group of White Folks Who Vandalized Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church
The FBI in Atlanta is offering a few racks to anyone willing to provide information into the vandalism of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church, pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and where Rev. Martin Luther King preached, was vandalized last July following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 11 Alive reports. A group dressed in all black is accused of spray painting the church with a threatening message that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
Any Day Now: Georgia DA Fani Willis Could Indict Trump Soon Over ‘The Big Lie’
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says a decision on whether to indict Donald Trump for allegedly interfering in the 2020 Georgia election is "imminent." The post Any Day Now: Georgia DA Fani Willis Could Indict Trump Soon Over ‘The Big Lie’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Trump news – live: DA says decision to file charges is ‘imminent’ as judge weighs release of grand jury report
A judge in Georgia heard arguments on Tuesday over the public release of a grand jury report following an eight-month probe into Donald Trump’s allleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.During its investigation, the panel heard testimony and evidence about the abuse and harassment of election workers, a fake elector scheme, and Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to election officials to “find” enough votes for his victory.The report from the special grand jury, which is barred from issuing indictments, likely includes a summary of its investigative work and recommendations for indictments for alleged...
Georgia special grand jury concludes probe of Trump, 2020 election
The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work.
Fulton County Georgia Trump Probe Recommendation Likely to be Sealed or Largely Redacted Experts Say
After being openly mocked by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney earlier in the process, District Attorney Fanni Willis is likely to move the court to keep the final report under seal.
Senators Threaten Action If White House Refuses Classified Documents Access
Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee are upset after the administration declined to share sensitive files found in Trump's and Biden's records.
Comments / 0