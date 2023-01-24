ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘RHOSLC’s Jen Shah to serve time at Club Fed prison which doesn’t even have cells: lawyer

Soon-to-be prison inmate Jen Shah will spend the next six-and-a-half years doing easy time at a Club Fed-style low-security Texas prison camp — where she won’t even have to sleep in a cell, sources told The Post. The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star — who famously once quipped the only crime she was guilty of was “being Shah-mazing” — was sentenced by a federal judge Friday for her role in leading a telemarketing scheme that scammed elderly Americans out of millions of dollars. Despite her criminal deeds, the disgraced businesswoman, 49, and mom of two will be housed in a...
FBI Offers $10k Reward For Information On Group of White Folks Who Vandalized Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church

The FBI in Atlanta is offering a few racks to anyone willing to provide information into the vandalism of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church, pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and where Rev. Martin Luther King preached, was vandalized last July following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 11 Alive reports. A group dressed in all black is accused of spray painting the church with a threatening message that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
Trump news – live: DA says decision to file charges is ‘imminent’ as judge weighs release of grand jury report

A judge in Georgia heard arguments on Tuesday over the public release of a grand jury report following an eight-month probe into Donald Trump’s allleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.During its investigation, the panel heard testimony and evidence about the abuse and harassment of election workers, a fake elector scheme, and Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to election officials to “find” enough votes for his victory.The report from the special grand jury, which is barred from issuing indictments, likely includes a summary of its investigative work and recommendations for indictments for alleged...
