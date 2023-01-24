Read full article on original website
US Rep. Frost calls on Florida Senate to hold DeSantis accountable in Warren suspension
Florida's youngest U.S. Representative, Maxwell Frost, is urging state senators to act against what he calls an abuse of power by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Rep. Greg Steube's 25-foot fall seen by delivery driver who called for help: 911 audio
A 911 call sheds new light on the 25-foot fall Florida Rep. Greg Steube suffered at his home. A delivery driver saw him fall after a branch hit the ladder he was on.
Who is Byron Donalds? Meet the Florida man at the center of the congressional chaos
As the U.S. House of Representatives made its way through a historic fifth vote for speaker of the chamber on Wednesday, a Republican legislator from Florida found himself at the center of a political firestorm.
Florida Rep. Steube provides update on his recovery after 25 foot fall from Sarasota roof
GOP congressman Greg Steube plans on carrying out his congressional duties from his Sarasota, Florida, home for several weeks.
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
Exclusive: How Trump body-shamed DeSantis, told donors not to fund him & threaten to release more info if he were to run
Donald Trump allegedly body-shamed Governor DeSantis, encouraged his donors not to fund him for midterm elections and threatened to release scathing information about him if he ran for office.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Hurricane Ian destroyed Florida's beloved 'dome home' that was originally built to survive storms
The final blow: How the legendary landmark 'dome home' in Cape Romano, Florida that was originally built to withstand deadly storm surges succumbed to Hurricane Ian
wegotthiscovered.com
Reality star Julie Chrisley headed to federal medical center after being reassigned from Florida prison
One half of the disgraced reality show couple from Chrisley Knows Best will not be serving a prison term in Florida after all. Julie Chrisley, who was born in 1973, was reassigned to a federal medical center in Kentucky from a prison camp in Marianna, Florida. Chrisley was ordered to...
Trump says DeSantis would've dropped out of Florida Governor’s race without his endorsement
Trump went on to claim he got DeSantis over Democrat Andrew Gillum, whom Trump called a “crackhead.”
WSVN-TV
2 more migrant vessels land in Florida Keys amid crisis; with another landing in Fort Lauderdale beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More migrant vessels were spotted off Key Largo and Key Colony Beach after hundreds of migrants landed on the shores of the Florida Keys in the past week. On Tuesday morning, a group of approximately 20 people landed near Marathon. This event is the latest...
Florida’s Senator Rick Scott Blames Southern Border Crisis for Rising Fentanyl Deaths in the Sunshine State
Republican's comments made after roundtable event in Volusia County. Late on January 5, Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott took to Twitter to air his frustration at the ongoing border crisis between the United States and Mexico, which he blames for the rising number of deaths attributed to the drug Fentanyl, in the Sunshine State.
White House continues attacks on DeSantis’ migrant response in Florida
During a Friday White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeated her commentary about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing him of improperly deploying the Coast Guard as a political stunt to respond to migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis
How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
Florida couple gifted their missing engagement ring after it was flushed down the toilet decades ago
A Florida couple opened a decades-old gift Christmas morning after their engagement ring, which went missing over 20 years ago, was found in a toilet pipe at the in-laws' home.
Inside the One-Way Feud Between Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t even declared whether he’ll run for president in 2024, and Donald Trump has tried to restrain himself from going after his top GOP rival, but the former president’s allies are already mounting an offensive—with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem now leading the charge.Noem may be interested in running for president herself, and therefore would have good reason to go after DeSantis, but she also may be angling for a different role: Trump’s vice president.Earlier this month, Noem’s press secretary, Ian Fury, took a shot at DeSantis seemingly from out of nowhere. Fury sent a follow-up...
In win for DeSantis admin., judge rules Florida didn’t violate ‘Stop WOKE’ order
A federal judge dismissed a motion to block Florida officials' survey of universities for programs focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
WCTV
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Tallahassee ahead of Sunday speech
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Vice President Kamala Harris touched down at Tallahassee International Airport on a rainy Saturday afternoon, ahead of her anticipated speech on Sunday which marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. The Vice President is expected to speak at the Moon on E. Lafayette...
Florida Couple Praises Gov. DeSantis For Resolving A “Huge Problem”
A Florida Keys couple this week praised Gov. Ron DeSantis for refunding out-of-pocket costs they spent removing a boat used by illegal immigrants while also lashing out at the Biden administration for creating a “huge problem” for homeowners in South Florida. As The Free Press
DeSantis ally warns against donating to ‘Ready for Ron’ as PAC plans to spend $3.3M on ads
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is keeping his distance from Ready for Ron, a PAC that says it will spend $3 million to convince DeSantis to run for president
